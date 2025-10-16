NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins predicts the Knicks to lose the 2026 NBA Finals

In the 2025 playoffs, the New York Knicks were close to punching a ticket to the NBA Finals. However, the team lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers during the conference finals.

After significant injuries to other teams in the East, the Knicks are one of the favorites to win the conference. Recently, former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins shared a hot take about the Knicks. He predicts that New York will make the NBA Finals in 2026 but will lose to the team that wins the West.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins doesn’t believe the Knicks can win the NBA Finals

On a conference call to preview the season, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was asked if he thinks this Knicks team can win a title: “I don’t, and you know I’m a ‘Big Body’ Brunson fan but I think that the championship is going to stay in the Western Conference. I think all the… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 16, 2025



After losing in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. He was the first Knicks head coach to help the team reach the ECF in 25 years. As his replacement, the Knicks hired former Kings head coach Mike Brown. He was fired after 31 games by Sacramento in 2024-25. It will take time for New York to adjust to Brown’s playing style, which is more offense-oriented. Compared to Tom Thibodeau’s defensive-minded strategy.

Recently, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins shared his take on the New York Knicks in 2025-26. He believes the Knicks have what it takes to make the NBA Finals this season. However, Perkins said the NBA champion in 2026 will come out of the West. Kendrick Perkins has predicted the Knicks to make the 2026 NBA Finals but lose to the Western Conference winner.

Kendrick Perkins is not a believer in the Knicks this year 😬 (h/t @IanBegley) pic.twitter.com/GW4QXDKrqK — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) October 16, 2025

While Kendrick Perkins has doubts about the Knicks’ 2025-26 roster, the team is confident in its abilities. New York brings back the core of their roster this season. That includes Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and O.G. Anunoby. Additionally, New York has plenty of depth this season. They added veteran players like Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

ESPN’s studio analyst believes the Knicks will lose to the Western Conference representative. NBA betting sites have the Oklahoma City Thunder as favorites to win the Finals in 2026. They would be the first back-to-back champions sicne the Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Additionally, the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets are strong contenders in the West ahead of the 2025-26 season. Will Kendrick Perkins’ prediction come true? We’ll have to wait until the NBA Finals end in June.