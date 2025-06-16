NBA and video game 2K agree to extend multiyear partnership

It seems like we are having 2K for a while now, as the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have agreed new terms with the label of Take-Two Interactive Software to extend their multiyear partnership for years to come. The announcement was made this weekend and celebrated on social media.

The publisher of the leading global basketball video game has also expressed their excitement for renewing their relationship with USA Basketball in general and the G League. This means that 2K will have the chance to continue to create a more realistic and engaging experience.

The NBA Commissioner Adam Silver celebrated the deal. “NBA 2K has engaged a new generation of basketball fans in an increasingly digital world,” he stated. “By expanding our partnership and creating NBA Take-Two Media, we look forward to building on the incredible success of the NBA 2K franchise.”

NBA 2K is renowned as the top-rated and selling basketball simulation, considering that the video game series has already sold over 150 million units globally. The game also features more than 75 brand integrations with marketing partners and merchandise, making it a more realistic imitation of the sports world.

“We are immensely pleased to continue our longstanding, highly successful partnership with the NBA and the NBPA and look forward to building upon the record-setting achievements that we have accomplished together,” expressed Strauss Zelnick, who serves as Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

The executive praised their enduring relationship and shared vision with the NBA: “I would like to thank Adam Silver, Andre Iguodala, and all our partners at the NBA and NBPA for their continued support and shared vision to empower NBA 2K to become the premier interactive entertainment basketball franchise.”

Former player Andre Igoudala, who serves as an NBPA Executive, also celebrated 2K, as it has improved the engagement between fans and players. “The extension of this partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation while expanding the reach of our sport to new audiences around the world,” he said.