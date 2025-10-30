The NBA’s Board of Governors approved the $10 billion sale of a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The transaction, which will finalize soon, is the largest sports franchise sale in history.

Buss Family Keeps Minority Stake

The Buss family, owners of the Lakers since Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team in 1979, will keep a partial interest. Jeanie Buss will continue as the team’s governor for at least five years after the deal closes.

“Mark Walter has a long association with our leagues, having served as a minority owner of the Lakers and as the principal owner of the WNBA’s Sparks for more than a decade,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “As Mark assumes his role as majority owner of the Lakers, I have no doubt that he will be a committed steward of the team.”

Silver praised the Buss family for “46 years of transformational leadership” and expressed excitement that Jeanie Buss will remain “an active and engaged member of our league.”

A Legacy of Winning

Dr. Buss bought the Lakers for $67.5 million in 1979, acquiring the Forum and the Los Angeles Kings as part of the deal. Under his ownership, the Lakers became a cultural phenomenon. The “Showtime” era, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, produced five championships in the 1980s.

The team added five more titles between 2000 and 2010 with Kobe Bryant, and another in 2020 behind LeBron James. Since 1980, the Lakers have captured 11 NBA championships, more than any other franchise during that span.

After Dr. Buss passed away in 2013, Jeanie Buss took control of team operations. She consolidated authority in 2017 after removing her brother Jim Buss from his front-office role following four straight playoff misses.

Walter Leads the Next Chapter

Mark Walter, CEO of TWG Global, became a Lakers stakeholder in 2021. As chairman and controlling owner of the Dodgers, he guided the team to four World Series appearances and two titles in 2020 and 2024.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports,” Walter said. “It’s a privilege to work alongside Jeanie Buss as we maintain that excellence and set the standard for success in this new era.”