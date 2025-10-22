NBA Brings Back the Larry O’Brien Trophy Design for 2026 Finals

Fans’ Voices Heard After Backlash

After heavy criticism over last season’s plain NBA Finals courts, the league has decided to restore a beloved tradition. The NBA announced Wednesday that the Larry O’Brien Trophy design will return to center court for the 2026 Finals, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The 2025 Finals drew backlash from fans who called the court “boring.” The league’s attempt to use digital graphics also failed to impress. Fans quickly took to social media, demanding the return of the iconic trophy that once marked every Finals series.

That image hasn’t been part of the court since 2009, when the league stopped using it after concerns about player safety. Many fans saw its absence as a break from the NBA’s rich visual history.

Adam Silver Responds to Nostalgia

Commissioner Adam Silver hinted earlier this year that the design might return. He said the fan reaction reminded him how deeply the trophy image connects with basketball culture.

“It’s a nostalgic thing for me and the fans,” Silver said after the 2025 Finals, addressing the backlash.

The new trophy design will be painted directly on the hardwood, not applied as a decal. That change matters. Players once complained that decals made the court slick, which caused the league to remove them in the first place.

Tradition Meets Modern Safety

The updated court design will mix classic style with safer materials. It keeps the visual drama fans love while avoiding slippery surfaces that caused problems years ago.

Many fans already call this move “a win for basketball culture.” The Larry O’Brien logo represents victory, legacy, and the ultimate goal every team fights for. Its return restores a familiar symbol that connects the sport’s present to its past.

When the 2026 Finals begin, the trophy will shine once again at center court. For fans and players alike, it will be a powerful reminder that tradition still matters in the modern NBA.