NBA Coaches Reflect on the Legacy of Lenny Wilkens

A Legend Remembered



Lenny Wilkens, one of basketball’s most respected figures, passed away Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that transcends eras. A three-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee — as a player (1989), coach (1998), and assistant for the 1992 Dream Team (2010) — Wilkens’ influence touched nearly every corner of the NBA.

A Mentor and Leader



Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who also serves as president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, reflected on Wilkens’ leadership. “Lenny was — what an amazing man,” Carlisle said. “A great coach. Hall of Famer as a player and a Hall of Famer as a coach. When I came into the league as a head coach back in 2001, this guy couldn’t have been more gracious to young coaches.”

Wilkens served 18 years as president of the NBCA, advocating for better conditions and opportunities for coaches across the league. His work behind the scenes helped elevate coaching standards in the modern NBA.

Dignity and Strength



Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a personal memory from his early days. “We had a bunch of guys injured around 1990 or ’91, and he jumped into the scrimmage — he could still play,” Kerr recalled. “What I remember most is just the dignity. He was such a dignified human being and a great leader through quiet confidence.”

Kerr also highlighted Wilkens’ perseverance in overcoming racial barriers. “For him to forge the career that he did in the game, and to make the impact that he did on so many people, pretty impressive.”

A Pioneer’s Impact



Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised Wilkens’ groundbreaking career. “You talk about a pioneer, a legend. Hall of Fame on three different occasions,” Kidd said. “He’s a role model for all of us. He’s just a winner. We dearly miss him.”

A True Mentor



Bucks coach Doc Rivers remembered Wilkens as both a friend and mentor. “Whenever he felt like I was struggling, the phone rang,” Rivers said. “He was a Hall of Fame coach and he never coached another Hall of Famer. You know how hard that is? Pretty remarkable.”

Opening Doors for Others



Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff expressed deep gratitude. “He gave my dad his first head-coaching job,” Bickerstaff said. “The doors that he opened up for people — I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

At every level, Lenny Wilkens left an indelible mark — as a player, coach, and mentor. His influence continues to guide the NBA’s next generation.