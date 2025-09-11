NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called the league a ‘highlight sport’

In recent years, the younger generation has started to cut the cord. Instead of having traditional cable packages, streaming services are used to watch games and live television.

The NBA negotiated a new media rights deal this offseason, and it’s changing the way fans will view he sport. However, it could have a negative impact that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t see. Recently, Silver made comments calling the NBA a “highlight sport.” This did not sit well with die-hard fans across the league.

Did Adam Silver drop the ball calling the NBA a ‘highlight sport’

Adam Silver says fans who can’t afford streaming services to watch NBA games can still watch free highlights, calling the NBA a “highlight sport.” (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/op0DayFFqR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 10, 2025



After not having enough coverage in the past, the NBA may have taken it a step too far for the 2025-26 season and beyond. In years past, games were on TNT, ESPN/ABC, NBA League Pass, and local channels. However, the NBA is expanding to even more media outlets. This includes NBC/Peacock, Disney/ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video. More often than not, fans will have to watch on a streaming service, rather than an actual channel.

To watch NBA games next season, fans will need to be subscribed to multiple streaming services. This has sparked outrage amongst NBA fans. Recently, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke at the governors’ meeting. He discussed the league’s new media rights deal. Commissioner Silver asked about fans who cannot afford multiple streaming services to watch games.

Here is where/how you can watch the NBA’s newly formatted national TV schedule this season: pic.twitter.com/Yny3L3MD7J — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) August 14, 2025

His response was not what fans wanted to hear from the league’s commissioner. Adam Silver said fans can still watch free highlights and called the NBA a “highlight sport.” He basically told fans they are out of luck if they cannot afford the streaming services. Instead, they should watch free highlights of the league. They are taking away access from fans who want to view the sport.

Adam Silver said there are free highlights for fans to watch. However, what about the fans who want to watch an entire game or their team? These fans would be out of luck if they did not have subscriptions to several streaming services. For fans who still have cable or can afford multiple streaming services, this will not be an issue. What about the fans who do not have this type of access? Will they be stuck watching highlights the entire year? Games will air on TV at times, but they will be on a streaming service more often than not.