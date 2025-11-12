NBA

NBA Confirms All-Star Game Will Feature 2 USA Teams, 1 World Team

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Updated48 seconds ago on November 12, 2025

This season’s NBA All-Star Game will feature a round-robin tournament consisting of two teams of United States players and one of international players, the league confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

Round-Robin Tournament To Feature Three Teams

Two teams of United States players and one team of international players (the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. The three teams will each have a minimum of eight players.

In the round-robin tournament, Team A will play Team B in Game 1. The winning team from Game 1 will face Team C in Game 2, followed by the losing team of Game 1 meeting Team C in Game 3.

After Game 3, the top two teams by record will advance to play each other in the championship game (Game 4). If all three teams have a 1-1 record after Game 3, the tiebreaker would be point differential in each team’s two round-robin games.


As in the past, 24 NBA All-Stars (12 from each conference) will be selected through a voting process.

The five starters from each conference will be selected by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%), and a media panel (25%). The seven reserve players from each conference will be chosen by NBA head coaches.

This year, the All-Stars will be selected without regard to position. The process for assigning players to the two U.S. teams will be determined at a later date.

NBA All-Star Game To Be Played Earlier In The Day

Per The Athletic’s Jenna West, approximately 25% of current NBA players were born outside of the U.S. For eight consecutive seasons, the NBA MVP has been awarded to a player born outside the U.S., and at least 10 international players have been selected in every draft since 2010.

According to the news release, if All-Star voting does not result in the selection of 16 U.S. players and eight international players, league commissioner Adam Silver will select additional All-Stars to join either group to reach that minimum.

In addition, the All-Star Game will not take place at its usual 8 p.m. ET start time, and instead will be at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, and will come on the heels of a Team USA hockey game.

Per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the All-Star Game will be played earlier in the day because it will be broadcast by NBC, which is building All-Star Weekend into the network’s coverage of the Winter Olympic Games.

This season’s All-Star Weekend takes place in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ new arena, and kicks off Friday, Feb. 13.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be played at Intuit Dome two years before Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics. The Olympic basketball games will also be played inside the arena.