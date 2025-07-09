NBA Cup 2025: West, East Groups Revealed For 2025-26

The NBA Cup groups have been revealed for the 2025-26 season, with the tournament set to begin Oct. 31.

There are six groups, three for the Western Conference and another three for the East. There are five teams in each group. Six group winners automatically advance to the quarterfinals and will be joined by the two best second-place teams.

Point differential is used to separate teams that finish with the same win-loss record. While home-court advantage is determined for the quarterfinals, the semifinals and final are held in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the first edition in 2023, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks last year. Both teams failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs after their respective victories.

Ironically, there may be more to take from the runner-up of this event so far. The Indiana Pacers lost the 2023 final and went on to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder lost the 2024 final and are now NBA champions.

2025 NBA Cup Group Of Death Resides Out West

There is one very clear Group of Death, which will be the West’s Group C. It features the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

That accounts for three teams expecting to be title contenders next season and what will be a much improved Spurs squad. The Blazers had a strong finish to last season and believe they, too, are ready for a step forward.

Below are the rest of the West groups:

West Group A

Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz

West Group B

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

East Injures Take Toll On Group Stage Appeal

What first jumps out about the Eastern Conference groupings is how much spicier things would look if Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard were healthy.

Defending champion Milwaukee is slotted alongside the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets. At this stage, one would have to consider the Cleveland Cavaliers early favorites. Although, the Orlando Magic could look to make a statement with their newly upgraded roster, led by the additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones.

East Group A

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards

East Group B

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

East Group C

New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls

Charlotte Hornets