NBA Draft 2025: 76ers Engage Spurs In Trade Talks For No. 2 Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly engaged with the San Antonio Spurs about potentially moving up to the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Thursday.

Philadelphia is targeting four NBA draft prospects with the No. 3 pick, including a private workout last week with VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey visiting Philadelphia next week.

The Sixers are in a unique position with the third overall pick. Although Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are the consensus top two prospects in this draft, no one is sure about No. 3.

Harper’s Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey could get selected at the spot, but Jake Fischer reported at The Stein Line this week that Edgecombe is more likely to be Philadelphia’s first pick.

The 76ers reportedly aren’t expected to use their No. 3 pick to trade for a veteran, and the team has no plans this offseason to move Paul George, according to multiple reports.

George is slated to make $51.66 million in 2025-26, then $54.12 million in 2026-27. His deal also includes a $56.58 million player option for 2027-28 and a 15% trade bonus.

Sixers Lack Roster Flexibility This Offseason

Since 77%, or $146 million, of Philadelphia’s payroll is tied to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and George, the 76ers lack roster flexibility and must focus on drafting well this month.

As for draft assets, the 76ers will send the Oklahoma City Thunder a top-4 protected first in 2026 and then Brooklyn a top-8 protected first in 2028. The pick owed to Oklahoma City is top-4 protected in 2027 if not conveyed in the prior season.

In addition, the Sixers have an unprotected first from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2028 and the right to swap first-rounders in 2029 (if 4-30), and they have nine second-round picks available to use in a trade. Philadelphia is allowed to trade its own first in 2030 and 2032.

Philadelphia also hopes to retain free agents Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes. The player options of Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Eric Gordon play a significant role in Philadelphia’s cap flexibility as well.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, if all three players opt in prior to June 29, they are right at the luxury tax and $7.5 million below the first apron. The 76ers would gain an additional $1.5 million in flexibility if Gordon declines his option and then re-signs at a lower number.