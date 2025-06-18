NBA Draft 2025: 76ers, Hornets Willing to Trade No. 3, No. 4 Picks

The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft and are projected to select Cooper Flagg, while Dylan Harper is expected to be the No. 2 pick for the San Antonio Spurs.

76ers, Hornets Will Listen To Trade Offers During 2025 NBA Draft

However, the draft order from the No. 3 pick on is subject to change.

Currently, the Philadelphia 76ers possess the fourth pick and the Charlotte Hornets hold the fifth selection, but trades could soon be on the horizon.

“Among the various challenges in pinpointing the order from Nos. 3-8, league sources say, is the uncertainty emanating from Philadelphia and Charlotte. Sources say that the Sixers and Hornets have signaled to rival teams that they will listen to trade offers until they’re on the clock at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively,” wrote NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“The Sixers, as The Stein Line confirmed last week, have also approached San Antonio about moving up one selection, which we can only deduce would be to nab Harper for themselves.”

Since the 76ers have no shot at drafting either Flagg or Harper, they would have to choose from a group of Ace Bailey, VJ Edegcombe, Tre Johnson, and Kon Knueppel.

76ers Want To Bring Back Guerschon Yabusele, Quentin Grimes

During the offseason, Philadelphia also hopes to retain free agents Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes. The player options of Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Eric Gordon play a significant role in Philadelphia’s cap flexibility as well.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, if all three players opt in prior to June 29, the 76ers are right at the luxury tax and $7.5 million below the first apron. The 76ers would gain an additional $1.5 million in flexibility if Gordon declines his option and then re-signs at a lower number.

Moving down the board would free up some cap space for Philadelphia. Approximately 77% of the Sixers’ payroll is tied to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.

Hornets Own All Their First-Round Picks Through 2031

The Hornets, meanwhile, are looking to add more talent. Trading back and adding more draft assets would give them more chances to accomplish that goal. Charlotte is expected to at least listen to offers.

Josh Okogie’s $7.7 million salary becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster past June 30, but the Hornets will still be over the cap even if they waive him prior that date.

In addition, Charlotte has the $14.1 million non-tax midlevel, $5.1 million biannual, second round and veteran minimum exceptions available to use.

Per Marks, the Hornets own all their first-round picks through 2031 and three additional firsts from Miami, Phoenix, and Dallas. The first in 2026 is the least favorable of Phoenix, Washington (if 1-8), Orlando, and Memphis.