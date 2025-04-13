Bailey was one of the 2024 high school class’s most highly touted players. It’s impossible not to think of some NBA greats watching the 6’10 Bailey drill jumpers out of the post and pull-up over defenders. Despite some notable flaws, scouts and fans alike will understandably become enamored with his potential.

Team: Rutgers

Height: 6’10

Weight: 200

Wingspan: 7’0

Age: 18.9 (August 13, 2006)

Ace Bailey — Forward, Rutgers (18.9 years old)

NBA Comparison: Michael Porter Jr., Jabari Smith

Bailey’s height, elite shooting potential and coordination could help him fill a role like Michael Porter Jr. does in Denver playing off of Nikola Jokic and defending soundly at his peak. They’re different players — Bailey’s offensive skill diversity and defense could exceed Porter Jr.’s — but their projected role could align. If Bailey doesn’t become a star, a sturdy 3-and-D four man like Jabari Smith provides a blueprint for him to produce in a smaller role.

Strengths

Ridiculous tough shot maker with the elevation and release point to shoot over any defender from any angle

Sprints off of movement to his right and left to hit threes, efficient pull-up shooter from all spots

Impressive open-floor athlete; fluid and elevates with a head of steam and long strides

Skilled playmaker with flashes of live dribble passing and tight window vision

Great timing and range as a weak side shot blocker, has the instincts to defend the basket from the wing

Bendy and fluid enough to dip around screens, rare agility for his size

Excellent rebounder with size, anticipation and a high motor

One of the youngest players in the draft, won’t turn 19 until after draft night

Weaknesses

Often settles for difficult shots, decision making falters especially under pressure

Struggles to create easy advantages in the half court without great burst or strength, very low rim frequency

Very low volume passer, doesn’t find teammates often off of his post-ups and drives

Developing handler who struggles to control the ball against contact and keep space in traffic

Inconsistent off-ball defensive awareness, tendency to gamble and swipe and feet tangle on and off ball

Lacks the top-end explosive athleticism to quickly cover short space and rotate in help

Offensive role: Tough Shotmaker/Off-Ball Shooter

Defensive role: Weak-Side Rim Protector/Chaser

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 5-10

Bailey’s lack of high-end feel for the game, rim pressure and explosive athleticism could cap his ultimate ceiling. Tall wings who shoot the ball as proficiently as Bailey, both on and off of the ball, present high NBA floors. If Bailey can make marginal improvements as a playmaker and driver and sharpen his defensive focus, he could develop into a valuable contributor to winning as an All-Star talent.