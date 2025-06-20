Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Asa Newell Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
Asa Newell was one of college basketball’s most productive freshmen this past season. He’ll bring his high motor, defensive versatility and finishing acumen to whichever team selects him. How high of an NBA ceiling can Newell reach? Can he translate his college production into pro-level impact?
- Team: Georgia
- Height: 6’9
- Weight: 224
- Wingspan: 6’11.25
- Age: 19.7 (Oct 5, 2005)
Asa Newell — Big, Georgia (19.7 years old)
NBA Comparison: Larry Nance Jr., Marvin Bagley III
Newell compares favorably to play-finishing, complementary bigs like Larry Nance Jr., who add value as rebounders and finishers, hopefully developing their jumper as they age. Newell brings more theoretical defensive versatility than a player like Bagley, but he shares his great vertical finishing and glass-crashing ability.
Strengths
- Excellent rebounder on both ends with a high motor and explosive vertical athleticism
- Versatile perimeter defender who can guard on switches and defend at the level of the screen
- Great short area touch to finish around the hoop and score on hook shots/floaters
- Improved his 3-point shooting efficiency and volume as the season progressed
Weaknesses
- Extremely limited passer who rarely assists teammates and processes the floor slowly
- Struggles to create advantages and open looks for himself with the ball
- Lacks the height and length to defend taller centers and protect the rim at a high level
Offensive role: Play Finisher/Rebounder
Defensive role: Switch Big
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 2, Pick 30-40
Newell’s play-finishing, rebounding and defensive versatility will help him add value as a rotational big man in the NBA. He might never develop into a great starter without much of an offensive game, but he’ll thrive next to great passers and shooters and on teams who switch frequently on defense.