Asa Newell was one of college basketball’s most productive freshmen this past season. He’ll bring his high motor, defensive versatility and finishing acumen to whichever team selects him. How high of an NBA ceiling can Newell reach? Can he translate his college production into pro-level impact?

Team: Georgia

Height: 6’9

Weight: 224

Wingspan: 6’11.25

Age: 19.7 (Oct 5, 2005)

Asa Newell — Big, Georgia (19.7 years old)

NBA Comparison: Larry Nance Jr., Marvin Bagley III

Newell compares favorably to play-finishing, complementary bigs like Larry Nance Jr., who add value as rebounders and finishers, hopefully developing their jumper as they age. Newell brings more theoretical defensive versatility than a player like Bagley, but he shares his great vertical finishing and glass-crashing ability.

Strengths

Excellent rebounder on both ends with a high motor and explosive vertical athleticism

Versatile perimeter defender who can guard on switches and defend at the level of the screen

Great short area touch to finish around the hoop and score on hook shots/floaters

Improved his 3-point shooting efficiency and volume as the season progressed

Weaknesses

Extremely limited passer who rarely assists teammates and processes the floor slowly

Struggles to create advantages and open looks for himself with the ball

Lacks the height and length to defend taller centers and protect the rim at a high level

Offensive role: Play Finisher/Rebounder

Defensive role: Switch Big

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 2, Pick 30-40

Newell’s play-finishing, rebounding and defensive versatility will help him add value as a rotational big man in the NBA. He might never develop into a great starter without much of an offensive game, but he’ll thrive next to great passers and shooters and on teams who switch frequently on defense.