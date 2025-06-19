After dominating youth competition last summer, Ben Saraf put together an impressive season as a professional point guard. NBA teams love tall guards like him with great handling, passing and scoring potential. Even without great physical tools, Saraf has the makeup of a future pro guard.

Team: Ratiopharm Ulm

Height: 6’6

Weight: 199

Wingspan: 6’8.7

Age: 19.2 (April 14, 2006)

Ben Saraf — Guard, Ulm (19.2 years old)

NBA Comparison: Ricky Rubio, D’Angelo Russell

Saraf compares favorably to pass-first point guards like Ricky Rubio, who can struggle to score the ball consistently but add immense offensive value through playmaking. He’s not as dynamic a shotmaker as Russell, but he shares his live-dribble passing verve and inability to finish at the basket consistently.

Strengths

Dizzying handle lets him navigate ball screens, stop on a dime and change directions to create space

Has enough burst and first-step quickness to touch the paint and spray passes

Excellent pick-and-roll passing vision, will hit tight window skip passes and laydowns off his drives

Flashes efficient, low-volume spot-up shooting and will attempt off-dribble pull-ups

Great anticipation jumping passing lanes to generate turnovers

Weaknesses

Weak off-dribble shooter, allows defenses to duck under screens and limit his advantages

Struggles to create lift at the basket, depressing his finishing efficiency

Inconsistent creating separation to score without a ball screen

Prone to gambling and freelancing on defense, can lead to breakdowns off-ball

Offensive role: Pick-and-roll Playmaker

Defensive role: Off-Ball Helper/Disruptor

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 20-25

Saraf lacks the high-end physical tools or shooting touch to develop into a primary creator, but his size, handle and playmaking will bring offensive value. Improving his outside shot and defensive consistency will help Saraf scale down and add more value next to better offensive teammates in the NBA.