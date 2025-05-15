Carter Bryant will join the long line of young, toolsy wing prospects to rise up boards after the college basketball season. It’s easy to see why scouts and teams love Bryant for his physical upside, youth and 3-point shooting potential. Will Bryant convert his enticing flashes into starter-quality NBA impact?

Team: Arizona

Height: 6’8

Weight: 215

Wingspan: 7’0

Age: 19.5 (November 26, 2005)

Carter Bryant — Forward, Arizona (19.5 years old)

NBA Comparison: Trey Murphy, Patrick Williams

Bryant’s freshman profile looks similar to players like Trey Murphy and Patrick Williams, both toosly, athletic forwards without much offensive usage. If Bryant can continue improving his jumper, he could develop into a jumbo 3-and-D forward like Murphy. Even Williams has had solid stretches as a two-way role playing forward.

Strengths

Long, fast and athletic with tons of physical tools for a team to mold and shape

Excellent shot blocker on the wing, rotates down in help to defend the rim and blocks shots on ball

Length and fluidity suggest huge upside as an on-ball defender and ground coverage helper

Impressive 3-point shooter in college with high volume, efficiency and flashes of versatility

Elite finisher on low volume, explosive above-the-rim dunker

Limited flashes of interior passing vision

Weaknesses

Extremely limited offensive utility outside of shooting, can’t do much with the ball in his hands

Lacks the handle or first step to consistently create advantages off the catch

Needs to clean up his footwork and balance as a point-of-attack defender

Will fall asleep on defense and ball watch, resulting in off-ball breakdowns

Offensive role: Floor Spacer/Play Finisher

Defensive role: Help Rim Protector/Versatile On-Ball Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 15-20

Bryant’s elite physical tools and shooting projection present a theoretically high ceiling. There’s a chance he develops into a valuable 3-and-D player at the NBA level, adding value on great teams with floor spacing and defense. There’s also plenty of risk involved, though, with a player as offensively limited as Bryant is at this stage.