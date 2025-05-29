A historic pre-draft period saw more prospects than normal withdraw their names from the 2025 NBA Draft pool. The draw of significant NIL funding as well as the chance to boost draft stock understandably enticed many players.

Some players decided to stay in the draft, declining lucrative college situations to test the NBA waters. Let’s discuss some prominent prospects who chose to stay in the draft, analyzing the potential implications of their decision.

Carter Bryant, Forward, Arizona

Bryant saw his stock rise meteorically throughout the end of the season and the pre-draft process. Arizona’s rangy freshman saw his minute share increase as the season progressed, eventually playing a critical part in the Wildcats’ deep NCAA Tournament run this season.

Consensus mocks and big boards continue to move Bryant up, with Rookie Scale’s consensus board currently projecting him as a lottery pick. It would be hard for any prospect to turn down a potential lottery selection, even with lucrative NIL offers and the promise of college basketball stardom on the table.

Scouts will covet Bryant’s 3-and-D projection, banking on his excellent physical tools, defensive production and shooting upside. His limited offensive role could lead to rocky translation to the NBA, though. Turning down lottery pick money wouldn’t make sense, but Bryant could have benefited from an extra year of college development in a feature role as well.

Cedric Coward, Wing, Washington State

No player benefited more from the pre-draft process than Coward, who missed all but six games this season with a shoulder injury. Coward, who measured at 6’5.25 without shoes while sporting a monstrous 7’2.25 wingspan at the NBA Combine, drew the eye of NBA scouts after the season.

It’s easy to understand why teams would be excited about a lanky, athletic wing with immense 3-point shooting potential. Coward doesn’t have much in-game experience against high-end competition, but teams seem willing to bet on his tools and potential, resulting in first-round draft buzz.

Despite bringing a plausible 3-and-D skillset, Coward’s lack of success against high-major teams over the last few seasons could lead him to struggle early on in his career. Coward could have transferred to a stacked Duke team, but he’ll bet on the NBA facilitating his development better than the Blue Devils would have.

RJ Luis, Wing, St. John’s

An unfortunate finish to an illustrious college career saw Rick Pitino bench his Big East Player of the Year in the NCAA Tournament. Luis thrived last season until the tournament, but struggled mightily on the biggest stage.

His excellent season should have made him a hot commodity in the transfer portal, but Luis elected to leave for the NBA Draft. Consensus NBA Draft mocks and big boards don’t view Luis favorably, though. Rookie Scale’s consensus big board has Luis as a projected late-second-round pick.

It’s possible that Luis couldn’t find a suitor in college more attractive than an NBA contract. Based on current information, Luis isn’t a lock to earn a guaranteed contract. He’ll likely spend most of his rookie season in the G League or on a team’s bench. It’s possible that decision will help his long-term development, but another year of college basketball stardom may have been a preferable option.