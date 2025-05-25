Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Cedric Coward Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
Cedric Coward benefited from the pre-draft process more than most prospects. After missing the majority of his college season due to injury, Coward saw his stock rise meteorically after more scouts learned of his tantalizing measureables and shooting prowess. Coward will take time to develop, but just how high can his ceiling reach?
- Team: Washington State
- Height: 6’5
- Weight: 213
- Wingspan: 7’2
- Age: 21.8 (September 11, 2003)
Cedric Coward— Wing, Washington State (21.8 years old)
NBA Comparison: Moses Moody, Bilal Coulibaly
Coward could find himself in a role-playing wing role on a great team, hitting shots off-ball and playing defense like Moses Moody does in Golden State. His incredible physical tools and fluid movement could help him tap into more upside than appears on the surface, though, forming a similar prospect pitch to a rising player like Coulibaly.
Strengths
- Gigantic plus-9-inch wingspan offers huge defensive upside as a helper and playmaker
- Weaponizes his length and mobility to disrupt plays off-ball with great energy and activity on defense
- Impressive off-ball shooter with an efficient shooting track and some movement shooting versatility
- Has the touch to score off of the dribble in the mid-range and in the post
- Fluid and flexible enough to develop into a useful driver with handling and athletic improvement
Weaknesses
- Limited speed and explosion could lower his ceiling on both ends of the floor
- Raw driver and creator with the ball, lacks a great first step or the ball control to win off of the dribble consistently
- Inconsistent passer without spectacular floor processing or vision
- Lacks great lateral quickness to evade screens and defend the ball at an elite level
- Limited experience playing against high-level college competition for a near-22-year-old prospect
Offensive role: Floor Spacer/Mismatch Scorer
Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 18-25
Coward’s injury history, lack of high-level experience and age are all notable red flags that could lead him to fail at the NBA level. He’s a developmental prospect who will need time before he can impact winning, but his upside as a 3-and-D player is clear. If Coward can improve his handle, he could even tap into more offensive upside due to his great movement and touch.