Cedric Coward benefited from the pre-draft process more than most prospects. After missing the majority of his college season due to injury, Coward saw his stock rise meteorically after more scouts learned of his tantalizing measureables and shooting prowess. Coward will take time to develop, but just how high can his ceiling reach?

Team: Washington State

Height: 6’5

Weight: 213

Wingspan: 7’2

Age: 21.8 (September 11, 2003)

Cedric Coward— Wing, Washington State (21.8 years old)

NBA Comparison: Moses Moody, Bilal Coulibaly

Coward could find himself in a role-playing wing role on a great team, hitting shots off-ball and playing defense like Moses Moody does in Golden State. His incredible physical tools and fluid movement could help him tap into more upside than appears on the surface, though, forming a similar prospect pitch to a rising player like Coulibaly.

Strengths

Gigantic plus-9-inch wingspan offers huge defensive upside as a helper and playmaker

Weaponizes his length and mobility to disrupt plays off-ball with great energy and activity on defense

Impressive off-ball shooter with an efficient shooting track and some movement shooting versatility

Has the touch to score off of the dribble in the mid-range and in the post

Fluid and flexible enough to develop into a useful driver with handling and athletic improvement

Weaknesses

Limited speed and explosion could lower his ceiling on both ends of the floor

Raw driver and creator with the ball, lacks a great first step or the ball control to win off of the dribble consistently

Inconsistent passer without spectacular floor processing or vision

Lacks great lateral quickness to evade screens and defend the ball at an elite level

Limited experience playing against high-level college competition for a near-22-year-old prospect

Offensive role: Floor Spacer/Mismatch Scorer

Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 18-25

Coward’s injury history, lack of high-level experience and age are all notable red flags that could lead him to fail at the NBA level. He’s a developmental prospect who will need time before he can impact winning, but his upside as a 3-and-D player is clear. If Coward can improve his handle, he could even tap into more offensive upside due to his great movement and touch.