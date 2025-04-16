Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Collin Murray-Boyles Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
Collin Murray-Boyles will be the top returning player in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’s a polarizing prospect; some scouts love his unique blend of physical and mental traits and others worry about his lack of height and outside shooting. Where does Murray-Boyles land on that spectrum?
- Team: South Carolina
- Height: 6’7
- Weight: 231
- Wingspan: 7’2
- Age: 22.0 (June 10, 2005)
NBA Comparison: Paul Millsap, PJ Washington
Murray-Boyles could carve a path that resembles a versatile, elite defensive forward like Paul Millsap, who improved his shooting drastically throughout his career. Millsap brought All-Star impact at his peak through his defense, playmaking and complementary scoring and Murray-Boyles could emulate that. He could end up as a valuable complementary forward akin to PJ Washington if his jumper improves.
Strengths
- All-league defensive potential stemming from his elite hands, reaction time, strength and wingspan
- Elite and recognition jumping passing lanes and reading offensive intentions
- Has the lateral quickness, strength and wingspan to defend multiple positions successfully
- Productive, efficient interior scorer throughout his college career with great touch
- Great playmaking upside with phenomenal vision and timing from the post and the short roll
- Impressive ball-handling flashes, tight control in traffic makes for some pick-and-roll upside
Weaknesses
- Non-threat as an outside shooter, attempted just over one 3-pointer a game this season
- Can force poor shots on drives/post-ups, shot selection not always crisp
- Could struggle to finish against tall shot blockers at the next level
- Lack of height will limit his ability to contest/alter shots from taller players
- Can space out defending off the ball at times
Offensive role: Interior Scorer/Playmaking Hub
Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor/Versatile On-Ball Defender
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 7-14
Collin Murray-Boyles won’t be every team’s flavor, as some will prefer more traditionally sized and skilled players in their frontcourt. However, teams willing to invest in Murray-Boyles’s unique qualities could be greatly rewarded. Singular players with elite traits like Murray-Boyles can develop into stars in ways we don’t foresee.