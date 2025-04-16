Collin Murray-Boyles will be the top returning player in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’s a polarizing prospect; some scouts love his unique blend of physical and mental traits and others worry about his lack of height and outside shooting. Where does Murray-Boyles land on that spectrum?

Team: South Carolina

Height: 6’7

Weight: 231

Wingspan: 7’2

Age: 22.0 (June 10, 2005)

Collin Murray-Boyles — Big, South Carolina (20.0 years old)

NBA Comparison: Paul Millsap, PJ Washington

Murray-Boyles could carve a path that resembles a versatile, elite defensive forward like Paul Millsap, who improved his shooting drastically throughout his career. Millsap brought All-Star impact at his peak through his defense, playmaking and complementary scoring and Murray-Boyles could emulate that. He could end up as a valuable complementary forward akin to PJ Washington if his jumper improves.

Strengths

All-league defensive potential stemming from his elite hands, reaction time, strength and wingspan

Elite and recognition jumping passing lanes and reading offensive intentions

Has the lateral quickness, strength and wingspan to defend multiple positions successfully

Productive, efficient interior scorer throughout his college career with great touch

Great playmaking upside with phenomenal vision and timing from the post and the short roll

Impressive ball-handling flashes, tight control in traffic makes for some pick-and-roll upside

Weaknesses

Non-threat as an outside shooter, attempted just over one 3-pointer a game this season

Can force poor shots on drives/post-ups, shot selection not always crisp

Could struggle to finish against tall shot blockers at the next level

Lack of height will limit his ability to contest/alter shots from taller players

Can space out defending off the ball at times

Offensive role: Interior Scorer/Playmaking Hub

Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor/Versatile On-Ball Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 7-14

Collin Murray-Boyles won’t be every team’s flavor, as some will prefer more traditionally sized and skilled players in their frontcourt. However, teams willing to invest in Murray-Boyles’s unique qualities could be greatly rewarded. Singular players with elite traits like Murray-Boyles can develop into stars in ways we don’t foresee.