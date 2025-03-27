College freshmen aren’t often the best players in the country. When it does happen — Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant — those players tend to become NBA stars. Cooper Flagg is next in line, dominating in nearly every facet of the game of basketball.

Team: Duke

Height: 6’9

Weight: 205 lbs

Wingspan: 7’0+

Age: 18.5 (December 21, 2006)

Cooper Flagg — PF, Duke (18.5 years old)

Advanced Impact Score per 40 minutes: 19.2 (1st)

NBA Comparison: Jayson Tatum; Kawhi Leonard

Flagg, like most special prospects, makes it challenging to find a one-to-one comparison. He’s singular in many ways, but Flagg’s high-end projections could remind of elite do-it-all wings like Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum.

Flagg’s physical and athletic dominance and his mid-range creation both could look somewhat like Leonard or Tatum. His defensive strengths come more on the interior, but he should develop into a dynamic, versatile defender with an MVP-level ceiling.

Strengths

All-time defensive prospect, especially off-ball. Elite timing/instincts blocking shots and rotating in help

Elite explosion vertically/horizontally, speed/balance/body control all elite

Excellent lateral quickness defending the ball

Processes the game at a high level on both ends, with excellent vision and timing as a passer + some high level manipulation

Rarely makes bad decisions with the ball in his hands

Strong shooter especially off of the dribble with his high release

Immense slashing potential with handling improvement given burst, explosion and leverage

Outlier motor/competitiveness

Weaknesses

Inconsistent ball control limits athleticism as a driver/advantage creator

Shot off of the catch is slower than off-dribble, but movement shooting flashes are encouraging

Will need to add strength to maximize his driving and interior defense

Occasionally ball watches/gambles on defense when he may not need to

Offensive role: Primary creator/connective passer

Defensive role: Versatile defender/help-side rim protector

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 1

Cooper Flagg will change the fortunes of whatever franchise wins the lottery. He’s one of the best prospects to enter the NBA in the last 25 years, with the potential to develop into a lead initiator and a superstar defensive player. Even if Flagg can’t reach those heights, his floor will be that of an All-Star player. He’s a special, can’t-miss prospect.