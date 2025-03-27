Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Cooper Flagg Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
College freshmen aren’t often the best players in the country. When it does happen — Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant — those players tend to become NBA stars. Cooper Flagg is next in line, dominating in nearly every facet of the game of basketball.
- Team: Duke
- Height: 6’9
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’0+
- Age: 18.5 (December 21, 2006)
Cooper Flagg — PF, Duke (18.5 years old)
Advanced Impact Score per 40 minutes: 19.2 (1st)
NBA Comparison: Jayson Tatum; Kawhi Leonard
Flagg, like most special prospects, makes it challenging to find a one-to-one comparison. He’s singular in many ways, but Flagg’s high-end projections could remind of elite do-it-all wings like Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum.
Flagg’s physical and athletic dominance and his mid-range creation both could look somewhat like Leonard or Tatum. His defensive strengths come more on the interior, but he should develop into a dynamic, versatile defender with an MVP-level ceiling.
Strengths
- All-time defensive prospect, especially off-ball. Elite timing/instincts blocking shots and rotating in help
- Elite explosion vertically/horizontally, speed/balance/body control all elite
- Excellent lateral quickness defending the ball
- Processes the game at a high level on both ends, with excellent vision and timing as a passer + some high level manipulation
- Rarely makes bad decisions with the ball in his hands
- Strong shooter especially off of the dribble with his high release
- Immense slashing potential with handling improvement given burst, explosion and leverage
- Outlier motor/competitiveness
Weaknesses
- Inconsistent ball control limits athleticism as a driver/advantage creator
- Shot off of the catch is slower than off-dribble, but movement shooting flashes are encouraging
- Will need to add strength to maximize his driving and interior defense
- Occasionally ball watches/gambles on defense when he may not need to
Offensive role: Primary creator/connective passer
Defensive role: Versatile defender/help-side rim protector
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 1
Cooper Flagg will change the fortunes of whatever franchise wins the lottery. He’s one of the best prospects to enter the NBA in the last 25 years, with the potential to develop into a lead initiator and a superstar defensive player. Even if Flagg can’t reach those heights, his floor will be that of an All-Star player. He’s a special, can’t-miss prospect.