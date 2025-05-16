NBA Draft 2025: Dissecting Three Shooting Sleeper Prospects

The 2025 NBA Draft features a deep crop of high-end shooting talents. Players like Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey, Liam McNeeley and Cooper Flagg will all see their names called early in the draft largely due to their outside shooting prowess.

Beyond the big names, the class features plenty of star shooting prospects outside of the first round. Let’s discuss three sleeper prospects whose elite 3-point shooting could help them return much more value than their draft slot.

Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

Brea is a truly historical wing shooter. He’s one of two players since at least 2008 standing 6’7 or taller to convert 43% of at least 700 career 3-pointers. Sam Hauser is the only other prospect on the list and is also a special shooter. Brea made 43.5% of his 11.7 triples per 100 possessions for Kentucky this season after making 49.8% of his threes at Dayton last season.

koby brea this season — 48% from 3 on 14.3 3pa/100, 46.6% (27-58) on catch and shoots, 52.5% (21-40) off the dribble. comfortable off movement/creative pull-up shooting from beyond NBA range. unbothered by contests comical shooter pic.twitter.com/pbcvrnda5O — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) January 14, 2025

Incredible shooting versatility makes Brea’s remarkable efficiency look even more impressive. He’s a potent off-dribble creator with a solid handle to create space for his jumpers. Brea’s range and balance let him excel as an off-movement shooter from every area of the court.

Opposing teams will exploit Brea’s lack of strength and physicality on the defensive end as well as by forcing him to score on the interior. Though Brea has plenty of limitations outside of shooting and basic passing, he’s a special enough shooter to deserve fringe first-round consideration.

Max Shulga, G, VCU

Shulga made 39.3% of his nearly 600 3-point attempts across his college career. The 6’4 guard is a dynamic on-and-off-ball shotmaker, though he isn’t as much of a creator as the other players on this list. Shulga’s great feel for the game shines off the ball, where he sinks and relocates into defensive gaps to shoot.

max shulga brings more ancillary skills than most elite shooters of his profile, his driving craft, pick and roll passing and vision are all awesome 51.4 FTr, 3.3% STL, 23.2% AST (2.4 a:to) are all great for a shooting specialist type pic.twitter.com/AVNGoYdvN3 — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) May 15, 2025

Most prolific college shooters can’t drive and pass like Shulga. He’s a crafty, controlled driver who draws lots of fouls (51.4 free-throw rate) as he attacks the hoop with great pace and timing. Shulga has experience as a primary pick-and-roll handler where he can spray skips and laydowns to teammates.

Teams will covet Shulga’s well-rounded game, helping him add value beyond shooting. Three-point shooting will be Shulga’s calling card in the league, but his ancillary skills will come in handy on nights when the shot doesn’t fall.

Caleb Grill, G, Missouri

Grill mustered his best season yet for a successful Missouri team, lighting up the scoreboard with his long-range marksmanship. He made 39.6% of an enormous 14.8 threes per 100 possessions for the Tigers this season.

caleb grill is one of the most audacious shooters i’ve watched in quite some time. ridiculous range and confidence shooting off movement and off of the dribble no matter the contest he’ll turn 25 in june, but his shooting + vertical pop and wingspan make him worth a 2nd rd shot pic.twitter.com/3AmRfFm8uG — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) May 15, 2025

Few shooters are as audacious as Grill. He had an eternal green light, firing triples from well beyond NBA range off the dribble and off movement. Defenders have to guard Grill out to 27 feet or deeper, which further opens his driving and closeout attacking game. Grill’s excellent vertical bounce helps him add value as a shooter and defender where most specialists can’t.

Grill will turn 25 before his rookie season, making it unlikely for an NBA team to invest in him. Despite lacking much upside to continue significantly improving (and a relatively late breakout age), Grill’s special shooting versatility and range paired with some viable ancillary skills should make him a viable two-way contract candidate.