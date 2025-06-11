Drake Powell is the 2025 NBA Draft’s premier wing hyper athlete. He tested out of this world at the combine, spiking his stock and luring him away from college basketball despite a quiet freshman season. Can Powell turn his tantalizing physical tools and shotmaking flashes into real NBA impact?

Team: North Carolina

Height: 6’5

Weight: 200.4

Wingspan: 7’0

Age: 19.8

Drake Powell — Wing, North Carolina (19.8 years old)

NBA Comparison: Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Walsh

Powell could develop into a 3-and-D wing similar to Ochai Agbaji, who has built on his excellent length and athleticism to become an impact defender and solid spacer. He shares Jordan Walsh’s ridiculous physical tools and defensive play, though his offensive talent should help him get on an NBA floor earlier than Walsh if he lands in the right spot.

Strengths

Nuclear explosive athlete with special twitch at his size, elite first step and vertical pop and an extremely high motor

Can be impossible to drive around when he sits down and slides, freakish lateral quickness

Impressive shot-blocking flashes contesting at the rim, great explosiveness and length

Incredible first-step burst could unlock driving potential down the line

Efficient catch-and-shooter from beyond the arc on solid volume

Weaknesses

Limited offensive player with incredibly low usage in college

Stiffness and lack of handling dexterity limit his ability as a driver and advantage creator

Struggles to decelerate and change speeds with the ball, limiting his creation and interior scoring

Inconsistent passing feel and decision-making with the ball

Prone to unnecessary fouls and gambles on defense, lacks elite instincts and recognition

Offensive role: Wing Slasher/Play Finisher

Defensive role: Versatile On-Ball Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 20-30

Powell has plenty of room to grow on both ends of the floor, but his physical tools are phenomenal. His most likely path to success comes as a 3-and-D role player, but Powell’s elite explosiveness could help him unlock a ceiling beyond what many scouts expect of him.