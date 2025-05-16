Egor Demin dazzled audiences as a freshman, flashing his potential as an oversized player with point-guard skills that have become so coveted. Demin thrived early on in the season, but struggled somewhat to maintain his production deep into conference and tournament play. Can Demin parlay his flashes of greatness into high NBA impact?

Team: BYU

Height: 6’9

Weight: 199

Wingspan: 6’10

Age: 19.3 (March 3, 2006)

NBA Comparison: Josh Giddey, Dalano Banton

Tall playmaking wunderkinds like Josh Giddey have found ways to impact winning without great scoring or athletic tools. These players have difficult paths to stardom, but shooting and strength development can help them maximize their passing goodness. Even a lanky handler like Dalano Banton carved a niche as a valuable bench spark plug.

Strengths

Brilliant floor processor with a sixth sense for manipulating pace and space as a passer

Throws long passes with both hands from a live dribble to punish defensive mistakes

Fluid with the ball when he finds a lane downhill, fast when he can drive in a straight line

Flashes of positive on and off-ball shooting despite inconsistent efficiency

Clogs up passing lanes with his size and length to force turnovers

Weaknesses

Limited burst and strength limit scoring impact, high-level defenses exploited his scoring

Struggles mightily to dribble and create advantages against pressure defenses without a screen

Hasn’t proven himself an efficient 3-point shooter yet

Struggles to stay in front of quicker players when defending the ball

Must add plenty of physical strength to hold up on the interior on defense

Offensive role: Pick-and-Roll Playmaker/Connecting Wing

Defensive role: Off-Ball Playmaker

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 20-30

At some point, finding value in the draft comes from betting on special traits. Demin’s passing feel is preternatural for his size and could help him far exceed draft expectations. He’ll have plenty of scoring and defensive obstacles to overcome, but a shrewd team could extract tons of value from Demin’s ability to set teammates up for easy shots at the rim and from three.