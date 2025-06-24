NBA Draft 2025: Hawks Seek To Trade Up Into Top 5 For Center

The Atlanta Hawks are actively seeking a center and have contacted multiple teams with top-five picks in the 2025 NBA draft in hopes of trading up from the No. 13 pick, according to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports.

Hawks Could Select Joan Beringer In 2025 NBA Draft

If the Hawks are unable to trade up, O’Connor projects they’ll select French prospect Joan Beringer — a 6-foot-10, 18-year-old professional basketball player for Cedevita Olimpija of the ABA League.

Beringer spent the first 10 years of his life in Sélestat before moving to Strasbourg. He played football growing up, and by the summer of 2021 had reportedly “never even touched a basketball.”

Per Basketball Reference, Beringer then joined SIG Strasbourg in 2022 and played for their U18 squad in the LNB Espoirs league, averaging 4.1 points in the 2022-23 season and 17.4 points in 2023-24.

He also played for the U21 prospects team and averaged 9.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Atlanta Intends To Re-Sign Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr.

The Hawks are reportedly interested in re-signing veteran guard Caris LeVert and veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. this offseason, sources informed HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto last week.

Since Atlanta holds LeVert’s bird rights, the Hawks will be able to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. Atlanta also has the $5.1 million biannual, veteran minimum, and four trade exceptions ($25.3 million, $13.1 million, $3.7 million, and $3.5 million).

Hawks star guard Trae Young is also expected to sign a contract extension amid trade rumors. The four-time All-Star has been the face of the organization since he was drafted in 2018.

Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30. Had Young been named All-NBA this past season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

If an extension is not reached this offseason, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27.

Hawks Have No Control Of Their First-Round Pick Until 2028

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Hawks have no control over their first-round pick until 2028, but they still possess draft equity in future seasons. Including the two first-rounders in this week’s draft, Atlanta has nine through 2032.

The Hawks have the least favorable 2026 first between Milwaukee and New Orleans. The pick, however, does not get conveyed if it falls in the top-five.

From the De’Andre Hunter trade, Atlanta has swap rights with Cleveland, San Antonio, or Utah (if 1-8) in 2026, and Cleveland or Utah in 2028.

Besides the ability to swap with Atlanta in 2026, San Antonio also has the Hawks unprotected first in 2027. Atlanta has six second-rounders to work with as well.

The 2025 NBA draft is set to kick off on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.