NBA Draft 2025: Hornets Host 4 For Predraft Workout

Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted a predraft workout on Monday that included Steven Crowl (Wisconsin), Chucky Hepburn (Louisville), Jalon Moore (Oklahoma), and Javon Small (West Virginia).

Although Crowl is unlikely to be drafted, the 7-footer could still end up with a team after the event, or go on to play in the G League. The Hornets drafted one of the best Wisconsin centers 10 years ago in Frank Kaminsky.

Crowl has also had workouts with the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. In five seasons at Wisconsin, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Talked to Chucky Hepburn at the G League Elite Camp. Made the game-winning 3-pointer with an and-1 to put an exclamation on a strong few days in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/AJlMhlXbrg — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2025



Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported last month that Louisville’s Hepburn did not receive an invite to the NBA draft combine. However, the 6-foot-2 guard was able to showcase his skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches, and general managers at the NBA G League Elite Camp.

The former Cardinal had one of the best seasons in the NCAA this past campaign, averaging career bests of 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game.

Hornets Also Hosted Dillon Jones Ahead Of NBA Draft

As for Moore, the 6-foot-6 forward spent his first two collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech and just completed his second season at Oklahoma. He averaged career highs of 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 30.3 minutes with the Sooners in 2024-25.

Then there’s Small, who had one of the best individual seasons a player has ever had at West Virginia. While the Mountaineers were snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, he still had a terrific year, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field and 35% from 3-point territory.

The Hornets also reportedly hosted Weber State forward Dillon Jones, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Jones has already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs.

Jones is one of the most underrated players in the 2024 NBA draft class. He is a three-time All-Big Sky selection, the 2023-24 Big Sky Player of the Year, and as a freshman in 2020-21 he won the Big Sky Rookie of the Year award.

In four years with the Wildcats, Jones averaged 15 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. As a senior this past season, he posted career highs of 20.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest.