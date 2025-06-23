Research Features

NBA Draft 2025: Hugo González Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection

Ben Pfeifer
Ben Pfeifer

González spent most of his season as a bench rotation player for an experienced Real Madrid squad. It’s normal and expected for young players to struggle to carve a role in the EuroLeague, but González helped on defense, especially. How much will NBA teams lean on his excellent scoring against youth competition to form his prospect case?

  • Team: Real Madrid
  • Height: 6’6
  • Weight: 223
  • Wingspan: 6’10.75
  • Age: 19.4 (February 5, 2006)

Hugo González — Wing, Real Madrid (19.4 years old)

 

NBA Comparison: Derrick Jones Jr., Torrey Craig

González compares to other toolsy, athletic wings who add most of their value on defense. We’ve seen how valuable a player like Jones has been after developing a reliable 3-point shot on top of his defensive gifts. Torrey Craig floated around the league, adding value as a play finisher and energy wing, even with a shaky jumper for much of his career.

Strengths

  • Excellent open-floor athlete with a high motor, great speed, size and power
  • Impressive on-ball defender who can mirror, close space and cut off explosive handlers
  • Flashes impressive timing and instincts as a secondary rim protector
  • Can create some advantages downhill with his burst and strength advantages

Weaknesses

  • Inconsistent but willing 3-point shooter, lacks a reliable outside threat
  • Poor passer who struggles to make decisions on the move 
  • Prone to gambling and overextending on defense chasing turnovers

Offensive role: Off-Ball Cutter/Slasher

Defensive role: Versatile On-Ball/Weak-Side Rim Protector

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 2, Pick 30-35

Despite low production this season in Spain, González is worth a swing in the late-first or early-second round. His excellent physical tools and athleticism give him a clear path to value on defense. If González’s outside shot progresses, he could develop into a valuable two-way starter and maximize his slashing upside.