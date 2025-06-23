González spent most of his season as a bench rotation player for an experienced Real Madrid squad. It’s normal and expected for young players to struggle to carve a role in the EuroLeague, but González helped on defense, especially. How much will NBA teams lean on his excellent scoring against youth competition to form his prospect case?

Team: Real Madrid

Height: 6’6

Weight: 223

Wingspan: 6’10.75

Age: 19.4 (February 5, 2006)

Hugo González — Wing, Real Madrid (19.4 years old)

NBA Comparison: Derrick Jones Jr., Torrey Craig

González compares to other toolsy, athletic wings who add most of their value on defense. We’ve seen how valuable a player like Jones has been after developing a reliable 3-point shot on top of his defensive gifts. Torrey Craig floated around the league, adding value as a play finisher and energy wing, even with a shaky jumper for much of his career.

Strengths

Excellent open-floor athlete with a high motor, great speed, size and power

Impressive on-ball defender who can mirror, close space and cut off explosive handlers

Flashes impressive timing and instincts as a secondary rim protector

Can create some advantages downhill with his burst and strength advantages

Weaknesses

Inconsistent but willing 3-point shooter, lacks a reliable outside threat

Poor passer who struggles to make decisions on the move

Prone to gambling and overextending on defense chasing turnovers

Offensive role: Off-Ball Cutter/Slasher

Defensive role: Versatile On-Ball/Weak-Side Rim Protector

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 2, Pick 30-35

Despite low production this season in Spain, González is worth a swing in the late-first or early-second round. His excellent physical tools and athleticism give him a clear path to value on defense. If González’s outside shot progresses, he could develop into a valuable two-way starter and maximize his slashing upside.