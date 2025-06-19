After a highly impactful final season at West Virginia, Small hopes to hear his name called somewhere in the draft. Consensus projections view him as a mid-to-late second-round pick, but should he go higher than that? Can his great offensive skills and defensive toolbox carry over to the NBA?

Team: West Virginia

Height: 6’2

Weight: 190

Wingspan: 6’4.75

Age: 22.5 (December 19, 2002)

Javon Small — Guard, West Virginia (22.5 years old)

NBA Comparison: Mario Chalmers, Miles McBride

Though his game has some different details from Chalmers and McBride, Small could add value in the NBA as an off-guard next to other initiators on winning teams. Small may have a bit more passing juice than McBride, but he’d also fit as a shotmaking, floor-spacing guard who adds disruptive on-and-off-ball defense.

Strengths

Active, high-motor defender who is especially disruptive digging on drives and clogging passing lanes

Fast, quick lateral mover who can keep quick guards in front of him on the ball

Efficient, volume shooter with some off-dribble versatility

Quick first step lets him touch the paint, efficient finisher and playmaker

Has the vision and processing speed to play and make passes both on and off of the ball

Weaknesses

Struggles to create separation and score consistently without a screen or tilted defense

Stiff, tight handle limits his space creation ability

Stronger screeners clip him, can struggle against initial contact point

Sometimes lacks size and vertical explosiveness off two to finish through contact

Offensive role: Off-Ball Guard/Complementary Playmaker

Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor/On-Ball Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1-2, Pick 25-35

Despite excellent college production, a reliable outside shot and projectable tools, Small doesn’t garner much draft buzz outside of online circles. Smaller, older guards are often losing bets, but Small’s offensive scalability and defensive versatility give him a real chance to end up in an NBA rotation.