Jeremiah Fears reclassified to play college basketball this season and led the Sooners to an NCAA Tournament berth. Despite being one of the younger players in the country, Fears carried Oklahoma’s offense, showcasing his potential primary initiator skillset. Can he overcome some of his physical and defensive limitations to become an NBA star?

Team: Oklahoma

Height: 6’3

Weight: 182

Wingspan: 6’3

Age: 18.7 (October 14, 2006)

Jeremiah Fears — Point Guard, Oklahoma (18.7 years old)

NBA Comparison: Kemba Walker, Collin Sexton

Fears’s star path could resemble Kemba Walker’s, following in the footsteps of another shorter guard with a dizzying handle. He must improve his jumper to reach those heights, but Fears has the explosiveness, shift and passing vision to live on the ball. If he can’t become an All-Star quality talent, he could become a useful player like Sexton who made significant strides as a shooter and decision maker throughout his NBA career.

Strengths

Elite horizontal athlete with the first step, long strides and change of direction to create advantages and pressure the rim at will

Physical driver who embraces context despite lack of height and vertical pop

Strong pick and roll playmaker who manipulates screens with great pace and change of speed

Led all high major freshmen in usage rate yet still managed solid efficiency

Potential for shooting growth due to his 3-point volume, free-throw shooting and touch

Has the speed and instincts to generate turnovers on defense

Weaknesses

Poor finisher at the basket due to size and strength limitations

Can rush his process and decision making on the ball, forcing shots and passes

Motor on defense is inconsistent, doesn’t always chase through screens and rotate off of the ball

Struggles to contain bigger, stronger players on the ball

Hasn’t shot efficiently from beyond the arc thus far despite positive future indicators, defenses will duck under ball screens

Offensive role: Advantage Creator/Pick and Roll Playmaker

Defensive role: Guard defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 4-7

Every team won’t have Fears high on their board, but rosters needing an infusion of offensive talent will value his skillset. Teams that need to swing on a primary initiator should covet Fears and his potential to become a lead guard at the NBA level. He’ll need to stabilize his jumper, but players who pass, handle and pressure the rim like Fears can are valuable commodities.