One of the youngest and toolsiest players in the draft, Beringer makes his prospect case obvious. He’ll need plenty of seasoning, but Beringer’s incredible measurements and athleticism present considerable theoretical upside on both ends of the floor. How high will a team invest in Beringer’s potential?

Team: KK Cedevita

Height: 6’11

Weight: 234.8

Wingspan: 7’4.5

Age: 18.6 (November 11, 2006)

Joan Beringer — Center, KK Cedevita (18.6 years old)

NBA Comparison: Daniel Gafford, Willie Cauley-Stein

At his theoretical peak, Beringer projects like other springy, two-way bigs who add most of their value next to great offensive players. In the right situation, Beringer could catch lobs and block shots in a good situation like Daniel Gafford. His incredible mobility at his size compared to Cauley-Stein as well

Strengths

Absurd combination of measurements and athleticism, incredible explosion, speed and mobility

Impressive vertical leaping allows great shot blocking and rebounding impact

Potential to develop into a versatile big defender with great lateral quickness and hip mobility

Incedible motor leads to transition runouts and offensive boards, huge play finishing upside

Weaknesses

Extremely raw skill and feel wise, processes the game a few beats too slow on both ends of the floor

Overly reactive defending on and off ball, jumps and bites at fakes

Doesn’t read actions unfolding around him quickly enough to react and make defensive plays

Struggles to add much value with the ball in his hands without passing, shooting or dribbling skill

Offensive role: Rim Runner/Offensive Rebounder

Defensive role: Paint Protector/Versatile Pick-and-Roll Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 2, Pick 30-40

Whichever team invests in Beringer must be patient, offering him plenty of time and resources to develop. Though his floor is quite low, Beringer’s physical ceiling could help him find a home as a traditional two-way center who fits well with great playmakers on offense. Beringer has the defensive tools to develop into a high-impact defender at his peak.