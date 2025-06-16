Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Joan Beringer Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
One of the youngest and toolsiest players in the draft, Beringer makes his prospect case obvious. He’ll need plenty of seasoning, but Beringer’s incredible measurements and athleticism present considerable theoretical upside on both ends of the floor. How high will a team invest in Beringer’s potential?
- Team: KK Cedevita
- Height: 6’11
- Weight: 234.8
- Wingspan: 7’4.5
- Age: 18.6 (November 11, 2006)
Joan Beringer — Center, KK Cedevita (18.6 years old)
NBA Comparison: Daniel Gafford, Willie Cauley-Stein
At his theoretical peak, Beringer projects like other springy, two-way bigs who add most of their value next to great offensive players. In the right situation, Beringer could catch lobs and block shots in a good situation like Daniel Gafford. His incredible mobility at his size compared to Cauley-Stein as well
Strengths
- Absurd combination of measurements and athleticism, incredible explosion, speed and mobility
- Impressive vertical leaping allows great shot blocking and rebounding impact
- Potential to develop into a versatile big defender with great lateral quickness and hip mobility
- Incedible motor leads to transition runouts and offensive boards, huge play finishing upside
Weaknesses
- Extremely raw skill and feel wise, processes the game a few beats too slow on both ends of the floor
- Overly reactive defending on and off ball, jumps and bites at fakes
- Doesn’t read actions unfolding around him quickly enough to react and make defensive plays
- Struggles to add much value with the ball in his hands without passing, shooting or dribbling skill
Offensive role: Rim Runner/Offensive Rebounder
Defensive role: Paint Protector/Versatile Pick-and-Roll Defender
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 2, Pick 30-40
Whichever team invests in Beringer must be patient, offering him plenty of time and resources to develop. Though his floor is quite low, Beringer’s physical ceiling could help him find a home as a traditional two-way center who fits well with great playmakers on offense. Beringer has the defensive tools to develop into a high-impact defender at his peak.