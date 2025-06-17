Jones ended his college career as one of the best players in the country. He’s a 3-level scoring guard with excellent passing chops, though older, shorter guards often get overlooked in the draft. Can Kam Jones lean on his vast offensive repertoire and return more value than he’s given credit for

Team: Marquette

Height: 6’3

Weight: 202

Wingspan: 6’6

Age: 23.3 (Feb 25, 2002)

Kam Jones — Guard, Marquette (23.3 years old)

NBA Comparison: Tyus Jones, JJ Barea

Jones’s unique combination of strengths and weaknesses makes him an extremely difficult player to find apt comparisons for. His most likely NBA approximations come in the form of turnover-averse complementary handlers like Tyus Jones and JJ Barea, though Jones’s scoring arsenal could help him outpace those benchmarks.

Strengths

Phenomenal touch from all over the floor, elite finisher at the hoop on high, self-created volume

Excellent decision maker who consistently finds open teammates and avoids mistakes

Positive shooting sample across his college career to project floor spacing success

Tight, controlled handle and funky footwork help him create advantages and score

Strong, quick hands let him rack up steals defending off the ball

Weaknesses

Lack of burst and vertical explosiveness could limit his NBA advantage creation and scoring upside

Struggled from beyond the arc in his final college season, low free-throw numbers could muddy shooting projection

Struggles to contain quick, strong players at the point of attack on defense

Relies on a diet of challenging shots to score in the paint and intermediate area

Offensive role: Bench Initiator/Secondary Playmaker

Defensive role: Guard Defender/Off-Ball Helper

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 25-30

Jones’s unique driving cadence, excellent touch and footwork should make him a positive scorer at the NBA level. It’s unclear how his offense will translate exactly, but his myriad of skills and offensive experience over the years makes him an enticing bet. He makes sense for teams needing extra scoring and creation in their guard room.