Over the last few college basketball seasons, no player has out-shot Koby Brea. He’s the best pure shooter in the draft, bringing size and shotmaking on the wing that NBA teams covet. Brea doesn’t add much value outside of 3-point shooting, but how high of a pick will that be worth on draft night?

Team: Kentucky

Height: 6’6

Weight: 202

Wingspan: 6’5.25

Age: 22.6 (November 6, 2002

Koby Brea — Wing, Kentucky (22.6 years old)

NBA Comparison: Duncan Robinson, Wayne Ellington

Brea compares to sharpshooting guards and wings who bring most of their value on offense and often bleed value on defense. Like Robinson, Brea can shoot off movement and make basic passes off his gravity. Even if he can’t become a star because of his physical and athletic limitations, Brea’s shooting should keep him around the league.

Strengths

Special college shooter with historic 3-point volume and efficiency numbers at his size

Elite shot versatility, dominant shooter on spot-ups, off movement and off-dribble shots

Solid passer who can make quick decisions and capitalize on shooting gravity

Passable positional defender who can get in front and use his size and awareness for stops

Weaknesses

Extremely poor physical profile without positive strength, length or explosive twitch

Struggles to score inside the paint, barely ever gets to the basket or draws fouls

Quicker and stronger players can burn him off the dribble fairly easily

Lacks the length, instincts or movement skills to generate turnovers on defense

Offensive role: Versatile Off-Ball Shooter

Defensive role: Off-Ball Helper

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 2, Pick 30-35

Brea is the 2025 NBA Draft’s premier veteran shooting specialist. Aside from passing, most of his traits compare to weaker NBA players, but he’s a truly special shotmaker from deep. That skill on the wing is extremely valuable and could make him worth a second-round or even late-first-round pick for spacing-needdy teams.