We are ready for draft night this Wednesday evening, as it is one of the most important events in the NBA year calendar. As the ceremony is set to tip off from the Barclays Center, the last name expected to be called in Cooper Flagg from Duke, who is set to become the No. 1 pick.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are eyeing up this generational talent as they own the most significant selection of the draft. The young superstar owned the privilege of being the top prospect of his class after leading the league in points, rebounds, assists and steals with the Blue Devils.

Barring any major surprise, the 18-year-old should become the second-youngest No. 1 pick of all time, only behind LeBron James, who was picked by the Cavaliers back in 2003. In a recent episode of the Mind the Game podcast, the Lakers forward gave credit to the upcoming NBA player.

“I personally think that he wants to be great,” he shared last night. “He had a hell of a year at Duke. A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump.”

However, the all-time leading NBA scorer does notice a difference between their rises to the top. “He has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that’s established with Hall of Fame guys — Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving — right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach, Jason Kidd,” he expressed.

James then added the importance of having so many greats guide you right at the start of your professional career: “You know, these guys are like, they can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be.”

Back when LeBron was a 19-year-old rookie, he ended the season as Cleveland’s scoring leader with averages of 20 points per contest. However, the Ohio native didn’t reach the playoffs until his third campaign, which featured teammates like Carlos Boozer in the Cavs’ lineup.

“I think that will be an incredible thing to have that type of presence, that type of leadership, that type of just basketball IQ and knowledge around him every single day from those pieces,” James concluded. “So, I think he’s going to be amazing.”