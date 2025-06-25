NBA Draft 2025 Live Tracker: Updates & Grades For Every Pick In Round 1

The 2025 NBA Draft is here and Basketball Insiders will have you covered from start to finish of the first round.

This year’s draft class has been highly touted for a couple years now, and their moment in the spotlight has arrived. The workouts are complete, as are the interviews. Now, it’s time to sit back and bear the fruit of all that labor.

Hang tight right here while we grade every pick live as it comes in. We’ll let you know the scoop on why or why not the pick makes sense. There aren’t expected to be any surprises with the first two picks but what about after that?

Will Ace Bailey’s puzzling pre-draft strategy pay off? How much has Cedric Coward and Joan Beringer’s stock really risen? We’re about to find out very shortly.