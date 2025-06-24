NBA Mock Draft 2025: Updated Projections for Round 1 & Round 2

Forecasting the NBA Draft is no simple task. The first few picks shouldn’t be too hard, as the top two of the 2025 class — Duke freshman Cooper Flagg and Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper — exist within their own tiers. Beyond that, there’s plenty of uncertainty for this fluid draft class.

Trades on and before draft night will shake up the board, but we won’t include any trades in this mock draft. Let’s predict all 59 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft based on available intel, team needs and draft history.

1. Dallas Mavericks – Cooper Flagg, Forward, Duke

Barring something truly shocking, Cooper Flagg will be a Dallas Maverick on Wednesday night. He’s a franchise-altering talent on both ends of the floor, bringing primary offensive upside and perennial All-Defense upside simultaneously. Flagg will help Dallas rebound from a perplexing, costly Luka Doncic trade, helping set the franchise’s direction.

2. San Antonio Spurs – Dylan Harper, Point Guard, Rutgers

Despite some potential fit concerns with Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, the second pick in the draft should be another no-brainer. Harper’s elite slashing, and finishing form an impressive lead guard foundation to build on with plenty of potential as a passer, shooter and defender. Regardless of the direction San Antonio takes, adding Harper will only brighten their future.

3. Philadelphia 76ers – VJ Edgecombe, Guard, Baylor

The first two picks of the draft are all but locked-in, but the draft widens significantly here at three. There are plenty of options on the table for Philadelphia — they could draft the polarizing Ace Bailey, add a nuclear shooter in Tre Johnson or trade the pick. Drafting Edgecombe feels like a likely outcome, adding a dominant athlete and promising shooter to their young core.

4. Charlotte Hornets – Ace Bailey, Forward, Rutgers

Bailey’s stock looks volatile at this point following some confusing intel, but it’s still entirely possible a team swings on him high in the draft. A fairly directionless team like Charlotte could view Bailey’s upside as too enticing to pass on, adding another dynamic shotmaker and defender to their roster, even with his passing and creation concerns.

5. Utah Jazz – Kon Knueppel, Wing, Duke

Knueppel’s elite outside shooting and playmaking should have NBA teams feeling confident in his ability to produce and contribute at the next level. For a rudderless Utah team that hopes to compete sooner rather than late, adding a high-floor player like Knueppel with an underrated ceiling makes sense here.

6. Washington Wizards – Tre Johnson, Guard, Texas

The Wizards have added plenty of intriguing talent over the last couple seasons, but they lack a potential primary scoring option. Johnson’s incredible pull-up and movement shotmaking suggests that kind of ceiling and he could see his name called as early as third to Philadelphia because of his shooting and passing potential.

7. New Orleans Pelicans – Derik Queen, Big, Maryland

Queen’s uncertain stock makes him hard to place, but New Orleans makes sense as a landing spot for him, especially if they move on from Zion Williamson this summer. His scoring and creation presents huge upside for a patient team and New Orleans has the wing defenders and shooters to help offset his weaknesses.

8. Brooklyn Nets – Jeremiah Fears, Point Guard, Oklahoma

Fears and Brooklyn have been linked for quite some time, so the Nets will likely draft a future franchise guard if he falls to this slot. A blank-slate Brooklyn team would benefit from Fears’s potent downhill advantage creation, passing and high outside shooting upside. His creation upside is higher than most prospects in the class, making him an ideal foundational piece for the Nets here.

9. Toronto Raptors – Khaman Maluach, Center, Duke

Toronto has searched for a franchise center since Marc Gasol left town and Maluach could be that player. He brings immense upside as a shot-blocker, mobile defender and play finisher and should entice Toronto here, especially considering their track record of developing raw, toolsy players into the best versions of themselves.

10. Phoenix Suns – Noa Essengue, Forward, Ratiopharm Ulm

After trading away Kevin Durant, the Suns might look for a high-upside player to add another building block. Essengue’s youth, physical tools and production in a professional league this season could hint at a big two-way ceiling. The Suns likely won’t contend in the West in the near future, making them an ideal landing spot for a developmental player like Essengue.

11. Portland Trail Blazers – Kasparas Jakucionis, Guard, Illinois

Portland doesn’t have any glaring positional needs, so it could view a player like Jakucionis as the best talent on the board. If the Blazers intend on moving Anfernee Simons, they could use a third perimeter player to complement Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe and a passer like Jakucionis makes sense in that group.

12. Chicago Bulls – Thomas Sorber, Center, Georgetown

The Bulls badly need center help this offseason, desperately missing a defensive backbone and an eventual Nikola Vucevic replacement. Sorber’s excellent interior defense, shot blocking, passing feel and paint scoring should help him assimilate fairly quickly to the NBA, helping him contribute to a Chicago team that will hope to make the playoffs next season.

13. Atlanta Hawks – Carter Bryant, Forward, Arizona

Atlanta historically loves drafting young, athletic wings like Bryant. Even though the Hawks have a new front office for this draft, Bryant makes sense as a two-way forward to slot next to Trae Young. Atlanta will benefit from his weak-side rim protection and 3-point shooting potential next to Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson.

14. San Antonio Spurs – Liam McNeeley, Wing, UConn

A below-average 3-point shooting Spurs team will look to add floor-spacing talent in the draft, especially after drafting another slasher in the top-two. McNeeley is one of the draft’s better outside shooters who should add value as a movement shooter and connective passer early in his career.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – Collin Murray-Boyles, Big, South Carolina

It may seem unfair for the NBA champion Thunder to add another high-level talent early in the draft, but it’s entirely possible a player like Murray-Boyles falls to 15. His high feel, great length and youth fits Oklahoma City’s historical type. Adding more elite on-and-off-ball defense would supercharge OKC’s already dominant defense.

16. Memphis Grizzlies – Jase Richardson, Guard, Michigan State

An analytically-driven front office like Memphis’s could value Richardson’s production and efficiency more than other teams. Despite his lack of height, Richardson’s all-around scoring, turnover-avoidance and defensive playmaking should help him translate more cleanly to the NBA than his raw measurements might suggest.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – Asa Newell, Big, Georgia

Newell’s production in a loaded SEC this season should entice a team to invest a fairly high pick to acquire him. He’s an especially good fit in a switch-heavy defensive scheme like Minnesota’s, where he can weaponize his great lateral quickness, mobility and size to check a variety of body types at the point-of-attack.

18. Washington Wizards – Egor Demin, Guard, BYU

Plenty of scouts regard Demin as the best passer in the 2025 class. That playmaking flair in a wing’s body makes him a valuable long-term asset, even with major scoring and defensive concerns at the moment. A rebuilding Washington team makes sense as a landing spot for Demin that could offer him the reps he needs to improve

19. Brooklyn Nets – Joan Beringer, Center, KK Cedevita

With four first-round picks to spend, the Nets should and likely will take at least a few big upside swings. There are few players more boom-or-bust in the class than Beringer, an ultra athletic, young big with plenty of room to grow on both ends. Brooklyn will have plenty of time to wait on Beringer’s development, hoping he an become a foundational piece for the future.

20. Miami Heat – Nique Clifford, Wing, Colorado State

Clifford and the Heat feel like an obvious marriage given their preference for older, polished wings. Though Clifford can do a bit of everything on the court, his high-level passing suggests a higher ceiling than the average 23-year-old rookie, especially for a team like Miami that often extracts the best out of its young players.

21. Utah Jazz – Cedric Coward, Wing, Washington State

Coward’s tantalizing physical tools and 3-point shooting helped him shoot up draft boards after an injury cut his final college season short. Though Coward’s lack of high-level experience means he’ll need time to assimilate at the NBA level, the Jazz desperately need long-term help on the wing and Coward could provide that on both ends.

22. Atlanta Hawks – Rasheer Fleming, Wing, St. Joseph’s

The Hawks double up on uber-athletic forwards, drafting Fleming here to pair with Carter Bryant. Fleming’s incredible on-ball defense and turnover generation fit an Atlanta defense that already creates tons of steals and blocks. He’s a solid enough spot-up shooter who will have plenty of chances to hit open shots playing next to Trae Young.

23. New Orleans Pelicans – Will Riley, Wing, Illinois

shotmaking, passing feel and ball skills are a rare bundle of skills worth investing in.

Riley’s NBA success will likely rely on major physical investment for the Pelicans. If he can improve physically and add strength in New Orleans, he becomes a highly intriguing bet on the wing. Few players as tall as Riley exhibit his level of shotmaking, passing feel and ball skills, suggesting fairly high offensive upside.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder – Danny Wolf, Big, Michigan

Even after drafting Collin Murray-Boyles earlier in the first round, the Thunder could look to continue strengthening their frontcourt and adding long-term contingency plans at center. Wolf is a rare offensive talent for his size and his ball-handling and passing feel could bring a similar offensive dimension to Isaiah Hartenstein.

25. Orlando Magic – Walter Clayton Jr., Guard, Florida

Clayton and the Magic are another obvious prospect-team fit, even after Orlando traded for Desmond Bane. A putrid offense last season will need to keep investing on that side of the ball and few players in the class are as talented there as Clayton. He provides elite shooting both on and off the ball and should fit smoothly next to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Bane.

26. Brooklyn Nets – Drake Powell, Wing, North Carolina

Powell is one of the draft’s best athletes, presenting an enticing 3-and-D package for whichever team drafts him. He’ll need plenty of time to refine his ball skills, feel for the game and defensive consistency, but his profile aligns with a young, rebuilding Brooklyn team that will want more swings at high-ceiling players.

27. Brooklyn Nets – Noah Penda, Forward, Le Mans Sarthe

Penda is an elite defensive prospect, whose special off-ball defensive feel and playmaking could help him develop into an all-league caliber defender. He must find a reliable scoring weapon to thrive at the highest levels, but he’s well worth a flier at the end of the first round, hoping he can improve as a shooter or driver in the coming years.

28. Boston Celtics – Ryan Kalkbrenner, Center, Creighton

An uncertain front-court should lead the Celtics to invest in a center or two this offseason and Kalkbrenner would be a solid value late in the first. He’s improved as a spot-up shooter every season of his college career, suggesting some spacing potential. Even if he doesn’t develop into a knockdown shooter, Kalkbrenner’s great rim protection and finishing will help him impact winning.

29. Phoenix Suns – Hugo Gonzalez, Wing, Real Madrid

The Suns double up on international wings, adding another developmental, two-way player to their roster. González proved himself a solid rotation player for Real Madrid this season, bringing most of his value on the defensive end. A new-look Phoenix team would benefit from another athletic, tough wing with some offensive potential.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – Nolan Traore, Point Guard, Saint Quentin

The Clippers are thin at guard behind James Harden and Norman Powell, making Traore a logical swing at the end of the first-round. His incredible speed and improving passing and defense are traits worth betting on, even if he’ll need to show teams he can score efficiently after a difficult season on the ball in France.

31. Minnesota Timberwolves – Ben Saraf, Point Guard, Ratiopharm Ulm

32. Boston Celtics – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette

33. Charlotte Hornets – Maxime Raynaud, Big, Stanford

34. Charlotte Hornets – Adou Thiero, Forward, Arkansas

35. Philadelphia 76ers – Jamir Watkins, Wing, Florida State

36. Brooklyn Nets – Bogoljub Markovic, Big, Mega Basket

37. Detroit Pistons – Chaz Lanier, Guard, Tennessee

38. San Antonio Spurs – Hansen Yang, Center, Qingdao

39. Toronto Raptors – Yanic Konan-Niederhauser, Center, Penn State

40. Washington Wizards – Alex Toohey, Forward, Sydney

41. Golden State Warriors – Koby Brea, Wing, Kentucky

42. Sacramento Kings – Johni Broome, Big, Auburn

43. Utah Jazz – Tyrese Proctor, Guard, Duke

44. Oklahoma City Thunder – Vladislav Goldin, Center, Michigan

45. Chicago Bulls – John Tonje, Guard, Wisconsin

46. Orlando Magic – Eric Dixon, Big, Villanova

47. Milwaukee Bucks – Javon Small, Guard, West Virginia

48. Memphis Grizzlies – Sion James, Guard, Duke

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – Amari Williams, Big, Kentucky

50. New York Knicks – Hunter Sallis, Guard, Wake Forest

51. Los Angeles Clippers – Curtis Jones, Guard, Iowa State

52. Phoenix Suns – Alijah Martin, Guard, Florida

53. Utah Jazz – Max Shulga, Guard, VCU

54. Indiana Pacers – Ryan Nembhard, Point Guard, Gonzaga

55. Los Angeles Lakers – Kobe Sanders, Wing, Nevada

56. Memphis Grizzlies – Lachlan OIbrich, Forward, Illawarra

57. Orlando Magic – Payton Sandfort, Wing, Iowa

58. Cleveland Cavaliers – Mark Sears, Guard, Alabama

59. Phoenix Suns – Micah Peavy, Wing, Georgetown