NBA Draft 2025: Nets To Offer Cameron Johnson Trade For Top-10 Pick?

According to NetsDaily, the Brooklyn Nets could potentially move up from the No. 19 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, offering Cameron Johnson and their No. 19 selection to the Toronto Raptors or Houston Rockets for either Toronto’s ninth pick or Houston’s 10th in addition to a bad contract.

Nets Have Four First-Round Picks In 2025 NBA Draft

For the first time since 2010, Brooklyn has a draft pick in the lottery. As a matter of fact, the Nets will have four first-rounders for June, including ones from Houston, the Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks. Brooklyn is also the only NBA team to have at least $40 million in cap space.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Nets have 16 first-round picks, including 13 that are tradable. The Knicks owe Brooklyn three future firsts (2027, 2029, 2031) and swap rights in 2028 (or Phoenix Suns).

If the Philadelphia 76ers retain their first this season, they will send Brooklyn a top-8-protected first in 2028. The pick is top-8 protected in 2027 if the first in 2025 is sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cam Johnson Would Bolster The Raptors’ Frontcourt

Johnson, 29, averaged 18.8 points per game this season while shooting career bests of 47.5% from the field and 89.3% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-8 power forward also shot 39% from 3-point territory, finishing with career highs for player efficiency rating (18.2) and true shooting percentage (63.2%).

If a trade happens with Toronto, Johnson would have the size and athleticism to help defend the perimeter in the Raptors’ starting lineup. He’s owed $20.5 million next season and is under contract through 2026-27.

The sharpshooter would also improve the Raptors’ 3-point attack while complementing Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. Toronto could really use another reliable wing who can help space the floor. Johnson would fit the bill.

Toronto Could Send RJ Barrett To Brooklyn

Such a move would give Brooklyn two picks in the top 10. One ideal scenario would involve Toronto sending RJ Barrett and the No. 9 pick to the Nets in exchange for Johnson and additional draft compensation.

The deal would create about $7 million in salary cap savings for the Raptors, unlocking more of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and giving the front office greater flexibility under the luxury tax line.

Barrett, who is under contract for the next two seasons at $57.3 million total, averaged 21.1 points and career highs of 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for Toronto last season.