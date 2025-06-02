Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Noa Essengue Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
Noa Essengue has continually risen up draft boards as the process progresses. His youth, athleticism and physical tools entice NBA scouts, leading to a possibly high ceiling. He’s been an effective player in a professional league as an 18-year-old, overwhelming his competition athletically. How much of his early dominance will translate to the NBA?
- Team: Ratiopharm Ulm
- Height: 6’9
- Weight: 194
- Wingspan: 6’11
- Age: 18.5 (December 18, 2006)
NBA Comparison: Toumani Camara, Al-Farouq Aminu
Essengue’s size, fluidity and athleticism could help him impact the game on defense like Toumani Camara or Al-Farouq Aminu, capable of protecting the basket, making some plays off-ball and shutting down opponents on the ball. He’ll need to improve his jumper, half-court creation and floor processing to add more value on the offensive end, especially against great defenses.
Strengths
- Incredible fluidity and lateral quickness at his size lets him defend much smaller players in space
- Potential to cover tons of ground on defense as an off-ball helper and weak-side disruptor
- Potent transition scorer who overwhelms defenses with speed, physicality and size to draw tons of fouls
- Flashes of playmaking potential, especially passing to cutters from the post
- Extremely physical, high motor player who loves drawing contact on both ends of the floor, helps his rebounding, scoring and defense
Weaknesses
- Limited half-court offensive player lacking in handling, advantage creation, shooting and floor processing
- Lack of touch could limit his interior scoring and eventual outside shooting upside at the pro level
- Processes the game slowly with the ball in his hands, can struggle to make reads on time, especially against set defenses
- Lacks high-end vertical explosion to defend the rim at an elite level despite great size and reach
Offensive role: Play Finisher/Transition Scorer
Defensive role: Versatile On-Ball Defender
Essengue 2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 14-20
Essengue’s physical tools and mobility present massive upside on the defensive end, especially as a perimeter defender. He has the dimensions and traits to become an all-league caliber player on defense. His feel, shooting touch and half-court creation will cap his offensive ceiling, but Essengue could find a home as a high efficiency play finisher who thrives in transition.