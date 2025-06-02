Noa Essengue has continually risen up draft boards as the process progresses. His youth, athleticism and physical tools entice NBA scouts, leading to a possibly high ceiling. He’s been an effective player in a professional league as an 18-year-old, overwhelming his competition athletically. How much of his early dominance will translate to the NBA?

Team: Ratiopharm Ulm

Height: 6’9

Weight: 194

Wingspan: 6’11

Age: 18.5 (December 18, 2006)

Noa Essengue — Forward, Ulm (18.5 years old)

NBA Comparison: Toumani Camara, Al-Farouq Aminu

Essengue’s size, fluidity and athleticism could help him impact the game on defense like Toumani Camara or Al-Farouq Aminu, capable of protecting the basket, making some plays off-ball and shutting down opponents on the ball. He’ll need to improve his jumper, half-court creation and floor processing to add more value on the offensive end, especially against great defenses.

Strengths

Incredible fluidity and lateral quickness at his size lets him defend much smaller players in space

Potential to cover tons of ground on defense as an off-ball helper and weak-side disruptor

Potent transition scorer who overwhelms defenses with speed, physicality and size to draw tons of fouls

Flashes of playmaking potential, especially passing to cutters from the post

Extremely physical, high motor player who loves drawing contact on both ends of the floor, helps his rebounding, scoring and defense

Weaknesses

Limited half-court offensive player lacking in handling, advantage creation, shooting and floor processing

Lack of touch could limit his interior scoring and eventual outside shooting upside at the pro level

Processes the game slowly with the ball in his hands, can struggle to make reads on time, especially against set defenses

Lacks high-end vertical explosion to defend the rim at an elite level despite great size and reach

Offensive role: Play Finisher/Transition Scorer

Defensive role: Versatile On-Ball Defender

Essengue 2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 14-20

Essengue’s physical tools and mobility present massive upside on the defensive end, especially as a perimeter defender. He has the dimensions and traits to become an all-league caliber player on defense. His feel, shooting touch and half-court creation will cap his offensive ceiling, but Essengue could find a home as a high efficiency play finisher who thrives in transition.