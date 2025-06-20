Noah Penda thrived on defense in the French League this season, showcasing his pro-ready tools on that end of the floor. Penda made strides on offense, but he must keep progressing to develop into a two-way wing contributor at the NBA level. How high of a pick are his tantalizing flashes and tools worth?

Team: Le Mans Sarthe

Height: 6’7

Weight: 242

Wingspan: 6’11.5

Age: 20.5 (Jan 7, 2005)

Noah Penda — Forward, Le Mans (20.5 years old)

NBA Comparison: Herb Jones, Kenrich Williams

At his peak, Penda’s special off-ball defense could somewhat resemble an all-league caliber defender like Herb Jones, who has made enough offensive strides throughout his career. If he can’t reach those heights, Penda’s feel for the game and skill should help him stick around as a two-way utility wing like Williams.

Strengths

Brilliant off-ball defender with next-level feel for rotations, awareness and anticipation

Has the instincts and physical tools to protect the rim from the perimeter, covers tons of ground

Quick ball mover with high processing speed and great decision-making with the ball

Bursty enough to get downhill against tilted defenses/in transition

Weaknesses

Weak ballhandling/stiiffness limits his half-court advantage creation and driving ability

Limited, average-volume 3-point shooter who defenses often sag off of, lacks great touch

Can misplace feet and overextend at fakes when defending the ball and gamble for off-ball steals

Offensive role: Secondary Playmaker/Off-Ball Cutter

Defensive role: Off-Ball Playmaker/Helper

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 18-25

Penda find a consistent scoring avenue to maximize his other strengths, but those positives are worth investing in. There aren’t many players in the class with a higher defensive ceiling than Penda. That defense combined with his passing potential make for an intriguing mid-to-late first-round upside swing.