Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Noah Penda Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
Noah Penda thrived on defense in the French League this season, showcasing his pro-ready tools on that end of the floor. Penda made strides on offense, but he must keep progressing to develop into a two-way wing contributor at the NBA level. How high of a pick are his tantalizing flashes and tools worth?
- Team: Le Mans Sarthe
- Height: 6’7
- Weight: 242
- Wingspan: 6’11.5
- Age: 20.5 (Jan 7, 2005)
Noah Penda — Forward, Le Mans (20.5 years old)
NBA Comparison: Herb Jones, Kenrich Williams
At his peak, Penda’s special off-ball defense could somewhat resemble an all-league caliber defender like Herb Jones, who has made enough offensive strides throughout his career. If he can’t reach those heights, Penda’s feel for the game and skill should help him stick around as a two-way utility wing like Williams.
Strengths
- Brilliant off-ball defender with next-level feel for rotations, awareness and anticipation
- Has the instincts and physical tools to protect the rim from the perimeter, covers tons of ground
- Quick ball mover with high processing speed and great decision-making with the ball
- Bursty enough to get downhill against tilted defenses/in transition
Weaknesses
- Weak ballhandling/stiiffness limits his half-court advantage creation and driving ability
- Limited, average-volume 3-point shooter who defenses often sag off of, lacks great touch
- Can misplace feet and overextend at fakes when defending the ball and gamble for off-ball steals
Offensive role: Secondary Playmaker/Off-Ball Cutter
Defensive role: Off-Ball Playmaker/Helper
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 18-25
Penda find a consistent scoring avenue to maximize his other strengths, but those positives are worth investing in. There aren’t many players in the class with a higher defensive ceiling than Penda. That defense combined with his passing potential make for an intriguing mid-to-late first-round upside swing.