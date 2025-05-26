Scouts once viewed Nolan Traore as a potential top pick after dominating youth competition. He’s fallen some since then, but Traore flashed moments of greatness as the starting point guard for a professional basketball team. Can Traore thrive in the NBA without a bankable scoring option, winning with his great passing, defense and physical tools?

Team: Saint Quentin

Height: 6’3

Weight: 175

Wingspan:

Age: 19.1 (May 28, 2006)

NBA Comparison: Dennis Schroder, Scoot Henderson

If Traore continues to improve his shooting, he could find long-term NBA success in a complementary guard role like Dennis Schroder has, relying on their elite speed and rim pressure for the bulk of their value. He could struggle early on like Scoot Henderson did, but the potential advantage creation they bring is highly valuable if development breaks right

Strengths

Incredible first-step burst allows him to touch the paint against set defenses consistently

High-usage initiator for a pro team who takes care of the ball as a decision maker and pick-and-roll passer

Efficient lower volume spot-up shooter from beyond the arc with solid all-around touch

Covers tons of ground as an off-ball defender with great speed and instincts

Size and lateral quickness offer big potential for guarding backcourt players well

Weaknesses

Inefficient scorer who struggles to generate lift at the rim, leading to lots of tough rim attempts

Defenders duck under his ball screens and dare him to shoot, willing but ineffective off-dribble shooter at this stage

Can rely too much on the structure of plays/actions, with better passing options on the table

Lack of strength and size leads to struggles as a screen navigator on and off the ball

Offensive role: Pick and Roll Initiator

Defensive role: Versatile On-Ball/Help Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 14-20

The checkered history of inefficient, high-usage guards casts some doubt on Traore’s NBA translation. We shouldn’t forget his youth and competition level, and Traore still finds ways to impact winning as a passer and defender. He most likely ends up as a complementary guard, but Traore’s elite advantage creation helps him reach a high ceiling if his scoring improves.