NBA Draft 2025 Odds: Who Will Draft Duke’s Cooper Flagg?

By Zach Wolpin
Updated March 06, 2025

The 2024-25 NCAA Men’s basketball regular season will end this week. Conference tourneys and March Madness still need to take place. One player that’s had national attention all season is Duke’s Cooper Flagg. 

He was the #1 recruit in his high school class and has lived up to the hype so far. The Blue Devils are 27-3 with one game remaining in the regular season. Duke projects to be a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Although Cooper Flagg revealed he wishes to return to Duke for another year, the likelihood of being the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft is increasingly strong.. Who will draft the 18-year-old in June?

Which team will be lucky enough to draft Cooper Flagg later this year?


Unlike other professional sports drafts, the NBA uses a draft lottery. Teams with the three worst records in the NBA each season have an equal chance (14%) of having the #1 pick. The fourth-worst record has a (12.5%) chance and the fifth-worst record has a (10.5%) chance at the #1 overall selection. At the moment, the three worst records in the 2024-25 season belong to the Wizards, Hornets, and Jazz.

If the season ended today, they would each have a 14% chance at landing the #1 pick in June. Many presume that selection to be Duke’s Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old is averaging (19.6) points, (7.5) rebounds, (4.2) assists, (1.6) steals, and (1.2) blocks per game. He is shooting (.497) percent from the field and (.382) percent from beyond the arc.

With roughly 20 games left for each team this season, the Pelicans have the fourth-worst record in the NBA this season. They would have a (12.5%) chance at the #1 pick. At fifth is the Toronto Raptors with a (10.5%) chance to draft Cooper Flagg. This is subject to change depending on how the 2024-25 season plays out. Who will be lucky enough to draft Cooper Flagg in June?