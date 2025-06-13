NBA Draft 2025: Pelicans Expected To Trade Up For Ace Bailey

League sources continue to cite the New Orleans Pelicans as a team “aggressively looking” to move up in the 2025 NBA draft to select Rutgers star guard Ace Bailey, reports Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports.

Pelicans Could Trade Up To No. 3 Pick In 2025 NBA Draft

Since New Orleans has a top-7 pick for the first time since Zion Williamson was selected first overall in 2019, the team has to take full advantage of this opportunity by moving up to select the best available player.

The Pelicans are rumored to send the seventh pick, a 2026 Pacers first-rounder (top-4 protected), and Herb Jones to the Philadelphia 76ers for the third pick and Kelly Oubre (player option).

“Most front-office executives [believe] Bailey is the target of new general manager Joe Dumars. … Is there a chance Ace would make it all the way to the seventh pick? Sure. But unlikely, and this [trade] would assure the Pelicans get their man,” O’Connor wrote.

Ace Bailey Had A Remarkable Freshman Season

Bailey, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound guard/forward, was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2024 class. During his senior year of high school, he played in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit.

In 30 games (all starts) with Rutgers during his freshman season, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 33.3 minutes per contest while shooting 46% from the field and 34.6% from deep.

En route to a Big Ten All-Freshman selection, he finished 14th in points (527) in the conference, 13th in total rebounds (215), 11th in blocks (38), and ninth in usage percentage (27.5%).

The Scarlet Knights standout is widely considered one of the best players available. Bailey’s size and shooting ability has led scouts to compare him to Kevin Durant (6-foot-11, 240) and Jabari Smith (6-foot-10, 220).

Pelicans Suffered Through An Injury-Riddled Season

The 2024-25 Pelicans were projected to win 43 games and contend for a top-six seed in the Western Conference. A slew of injuries, however, crushed any chance New Orleans may have had at making the playoffs.

At one point, the Pelicans lost Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado to significant injuries — some of which ended their season.

The trio of Ingram, Murray, and Williamson never stepped on the court together. Only three players on the roster — CJ McCollum, Yves Missi, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — played more than 60 games.

Fortunately, the Ingram trade gives New Orleans flexibility below the luxury tax next season. Including their lottery pick and 12 players under contract, the Pelicans are $5 million below the tax.

New Orleans Owns All Of Its First-Round Picks

The Pelicans have three trade exceptions ($13.0, $9.9, and $2.1 million) but are currently hard capped at the first apron and cannot take back more than $5.7 million in salary. The first apron restriction expires on June 30.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, New Orleans owns all of its first-round picks. From the Ingram trade, the Pelicans have a 2027 top-4-protected first from Indiana that is top-4 protected in 2028 if not conveyed the prior year.

The Pelicans will send the most favorable of their own or Milwaukee to Atlanta in 2027 that is top-5 protected. They also have the right to swap firsts in 2026 with Milwaukee.

In total, New Orleans has six firsts and four seconds available to trade.

The 2025 NBA draft is June 25-26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.