March Madness (and conference tournaments) mark a turning point in any draft cycle. National eyes and attention turn towards college basketball and inevitably the next NBA Draft. The 2025 draft projects to be as strong as any class in recent memory and will spark plenty of debate and discourse.

Here’s my current update to my 2025 Draft Big Board, ranked out to 60 prospects. We’ll explain the minutiae of the board, how I rank prospects and dive into the 2025 class specifically:

Tier Rank Player Team Position 1 1 Cooper Flagg Duke Wing 2 2 Dylan Harper Rutgers Guard 3 3 Khaman Maluach Duke Big 3 4 Kasparas Jakucionis Illinois Guard 3 5 Derik Queen Maryland Big 4 6 Ace Bailey Rutgers Wing 4 7 Jeremiah Fears Oklahoma Guard 4 8 Tre Johnson Texas Guard 4 9 VJ Edgecombe Baylor Guard/Wing 4 10 Collin Murray-Boyles South Caorlina Forward 4 11 Labaron Philon Alabama Guard 4 12 Noah Penda Le Mans Wing 5 13 Jase Richardson Michigan State Guard 5 14 Nolan Traore Saint Quentin Guard 5 15 Ben Saraf Ulm Guard 5 16 Thomas Sorber Georgetown Big 5 17 Flory Bidunga Kansas Big 5 18 Kon Knueppel Duke Wing 5 19 Kam Jones Marquette Guard 5 20 Miles Byrd San Diego State Wing 5 21 Bennett Stirtz Drake Guard 5 22 Liam McNeeley UConn Wing 6 23 Anthony Robinson Missouri Guard 6 24 Nique Clifford Colorado State Wing 6 25 Rasheer Fleming St. Joseph’s Forward 6 26 Darrion Williams Texas Tech Wing 6 27 Alex Condon Florida Big 6 28 Tahaad Pettiford Auburn Guard 6 29 Boogie Fland Arkansas Guard 6 30 Alex Karaban UConn Wing 6 31 Asa Newell Georgia Big 6 32 Hugo Gonzalez Real Madrid Wing 6 33 Egor Demin BYU Guard/Wing 6 34 Rocco Zikarsky Brisbane Center 6 35 Danny Wolf Michigan Center/Forward 6 36 Noa Essengue Ulm Wing/Forward 6 37 Will Riley Illinois Wing 6 38 Ian Jackson North Carolina Guard 6 39 Jamir Watkins Florida State Wing 6 40 Wesley Yates USC Guard 6 41 Chaz Lanier Tennessee Guard/Wing 6 42 Isaiah Evans Duke Wing 6 43 Adou Thiero Arkansas Wing 6 44 Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton Big 6 45 Johni Broome Auburn Big 6 46 Drake Powell North Carolina Wing 6 47 Terrance Arceneaux Houston Wing 6 48 Joshua Jefferson Iowa State Forward 6 49 Yaxel Lendeborg UAB Forward 6 50 Sergio De Larrea Valencia Guard 6 51 Xaivian Lee Princeton Guard 6 52 Javon Small West Virginia Guard 6 53 Walter Clayton Jr. Florida Guard 6 54 Mark Sears Alabama Guard 6 55 Dink Pate Capitanes Guard 6 56 Tomislav Ivisic Illinois Big 6 57 Maxime Raynaud Stanford Big 6 58 Milan Momcilovic Iowa State Wing 6 59 RJ Luis St. John’s Wing 6 60 Chad Baker Mazara Auburn Wing

Creating a big board is challenging because there are no set definitions. In a vacuum, a prospect ranking one spot over another has no meaning. Rankings can take on entirely different meanings depending on what scouts value — upside, safety, positional value, roster fit, etc.

The tier system attempts to balance this, grouping prospects based on their perceived outcome ranges.

I value a player’s ceiling above all given the importance of star-seeking, but realistic ceilings and median outcomes matter as well. The top of the draft has more tiers given the historical talent dropoff, especially outside of the lottery. Here’s a list of the rough definitions for the board’s tiers:

Tier 1 – Franchise Altering Stars

Tier 2 – Realistic Primary Initiator Ceilings

Tier 3 – Riskier High End Star Bets

Tier 4 – Elite Complementary Pieces and Flawed Star Bets

Tier 5 – Strong Rotation Bets and Upside Swings

Tier 6 – Possible Rotation and Long Term Upside Projects

The top of the Draft is Elite

Not all drafts feature a tier one prospect, but the 2025 class has one of the greatest prospects in recent memory in Cooper Flagg. Any team that lands the top pick, regardless of their needs, roster construction or timeline, should sprint the card up for Flagg. Dylan Harper, tier two’s only prospect, has a real All-NBA ceiling, but Flagg brings extra size, defense and outside shooting along with primary initiation.

The third tier contains prospects with ceilings a tad lower than Flagg and Harper and a few more obstacles for that high-end projection. Maluach must continue to grow more consistent in his positioning on defense, but his tools, defensive excellence and touch are high-end star traits. Jakucionis’s passing and off-dribble shooting could make him a star if he reigns in his handle and Queen’s creation makes his defensive motor and interior struggles worth any risk.

The Draft’s Most Interesting Ceiling Bets

Part of what makes 2025 such an excellent class comes from its bevy of interesting ceiling bets. Many of those exist in tier four, chief among them being Ace Bailey. He’s a divisive prospect but has undeniable star qualities in his shotmaking flashes and could develop into a deadly two-way weapon, even if his feel may limit the ultimate ceiling.

VJ Edgecombe possesses the requisite athletic tools to become a star on both ends of the floor if he continues to progress as a scorer and creator. Even if not, his athleticism provides a realistic defensive floor, especially given his reliable shooting. Tre Johnson will also add tons of value as a shotmaker, with his playmaking and rim pressure possibly determining his ceiling.

Jeremiah Fears might be the draft’s most underrated upside bets given his blend of youth, production, tools and touch. We see potent advantage creation, excellent touch and an elite handle in many shorter star initiators and Fears could become that if he finds consistency as a shooter.

The 2025 Draft Has Excellent Depth

The class’s greatest quality is its depth, outside of Flagg and Harper. Since I’ve been covering the draft (2019), the 2025 class has a deeper talent pool of possible stars and high-end complementary pieces than any other. Some drafts have stronger talent at the top, but prospects like Thomas Sorber, Kon Knueppel, and Ben Saraf all have lottery cases in many classes.

Injury ended Sorber’s season, but his intersection of tools, feel for the game and skill are hallmarks of valuable NBA big men. Knueppel’s shotmaking and pick and roll passing are both incredibly valuable skills and Saraf’s feel and creation are NBA quality.

Over time, drafts tend to flatten sharply at some point late in the first round, resulting in a sixth tier containing nearly 40 prospects. There truly isn’t much separation between prospects in the late first and late second round at this stage, even if the higher prospects have a slight edge.

Some of the players towards the top of this tier, like Rasheer Fleming, Nique Clifford and Asa Newell, might not possess enormous ceilings but have easy paths to role player value. Others represent big-time upside swings with notable risks or development like Noa Essengue, Tahaad Pettiford and Will Riley,

As players make their decisions to stay in college or leave for the draft, tiers will shift and rankings will change. I’d expect quite a few of the prospects on this current board to return for another college or pro season before entering the draft. Until then, we’ll continue to update the board throughout the cycle up until the 2025 NBA Draft.