NBA teams will always covet rangy athletes like Rasheer Fleming. He showcased his high-level defensive tools throughout the season, which pair with elite measurements to forecast a defensive star at the next level. Can Fleming become more than a 3-and-D player at the NBA level?

Team: Saint Joseph’s

Height: 6’8

Weight: 232

Wingspan: 7’5

Age: 20.9 (July 10, 2004)

Rasheer Fleming— Forward, Saint Joseph’s (20.9 years old)

NBA Comparison: Robert Covington, Jerami Grant

An optimistic projection for Fleming might look something like Robert Covington, who developed into one of the best wing defenders in the NBA while adding positive 3-point shooting. Jerami Grant offers another pathway for Fleming if he slants more offensively in the NBA and expands his shotmaking repertoire while still providing solid on-ball defense and paint protection.

Strengths

Incredible size and length allow him to defend multiple positions and play multiple defensive roles

Excellent defensive playmaker with potential to add tons of rim protection value

Weaponizes great speed, range and instincts to wreak havoc defending off the ball

Improving shooter who will punish defenses that leave him open on the outside

Explosive first step could suggest some offensive upside beyond play finishing and rebounding

Weaknesses

Limited playmaker with very low assist rates and spotty vision and decision making with the ball

Struggles to score and create off the dribble when defenses run him off the line without a competent handle

Can overextend on defense, leading to poor closeouts and jumping at fakes

Always willing to contest at the rim but taller players can seal him off and shoot over him

Offensive role: Floor Spacer/Play Finisher

Defensive role: Help Rim Protector/Versatile On-Ball Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 15-20

Fleming’s elite measurables, great athleticism and shooting potential make it easy to buy into his NBA projection. He may never become a star without great feel for the game or offensive skills, but Fleming at his best could help winning teams. Teams with their core offensive pieces in place would benefit from Fleming’s defense and floor spacing.