NBA Draft 2025 Rumors: Dylan Harper Working Out For Multiple Teams

Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper — the projected No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft — has already worked out for multiple teams, not relying on the San Antonio Spurs as his only potential landing spot, according to reports.

“The pre-draft process for me has been going great,” Harper told Hoops HQ. “I’ve had a few workouts and I’m just getting my body in shape and making sure I’m just sharper for the next level because everyone is so good and I’m just trying to get in that right mindset and right conditioning so I’m ready.”

⁦@RutgersMBB⁩ Dylan Harper is a ridiculous offensive talent, maybe the best in the NBA Draft. Hate to say he’s a more athletic Cade Cunningham but I’ve seen Cade since he was 15. Dylan may be. ⁦⁦He’ll be 19 most of his rookie season! ⁦@coach_paint⁩ pic.twitter.com/0MmC6C3erJ — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 22, 2025



Although the teams were not named, the Brooklyn Nets were likely not one of them, as they reportedly aren’t set on trading up from No. 8 to No. 2 to select the former five-star recruit.

“Unlikely. Matter of fact I might even go highly unlikely,” said the New York Post’s Brian Lewis. “That’s from multiple sources. You never say never, but I think that’s something that I wouldn’t count on seeing happening.

“Trading up? Maybe. And I’m sure they’d love to have Dylan Harper, but the odds of him landing here in Brooklyn, not very good.”

Dylan Harper Projected To Go No. 2 Overall In 2025 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks, who hold the No. 1 overall selection, are expected to select top-rated prospect and Duke star forward Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-9 versatile wing would be joining Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

The Spurs have options with the No. 2 pick, but it will be difficult to pass on Harper.

In 29 games (28 starts) of his freshman season at Rutgers, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 32.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point territory, and 75% at the free throw line.

Harper finished 11th in points (564) in the Big Ten this past season, 15th in assists (117), 13th in steals (42), 11th in field goals (194), 13th in free throws (126), seventh in player efficiency rating (24.6), and third in usage percentage (29%).

In Rutgers’ 95-90 loss to Alabama on Nov. 27, 2024, he recorded a season-high 37 points on 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 (93.8%) from the foul line.

The 2025 NBA draft will be held June 25-26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.