With the 2025 NBA draft rapidly approaching, rumors are flying, especially regarding trades up and down the board. Recently, reports detailing Philadelphia’s desire to trade up with San Antonio surfaced, presumably to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Without an obvious selection at third overall, Sixers GM Daryl Morey seems to be considering all of his options.

Despite Philadelphia reportedly offering multiple first-round picks, the Spurs haven’t budged on a trade offer to this point. San Antonio has been involved in trade rumors throughout the last few months, whether for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant or now Philly’s third overall pick. Should the Spurs consider Philadelphia’s offer more seriously?

The Case For Trading the Second Pick

Most scouts consider Harper the clear second best prospect in the class behind Cooper Flagg and the Spurs seem to agree with that sentiment. To move down an entire tier on their board, Philadelphia would have to offer quite a haul. As good as Harper is, the promise of picking up three or even four future first round picks to move down one spot is enticing. Maintaining flexibility would help the Spurs keep their options as wide as possible.

Both San Antonio and Philadelphia have long-term guard options in place, but both teams clearly view Harper as a good enough prospect to bypass those fit concerns. If the Spurs did trade the second pick, they could always repackage the assets in a superstar trade. They could also draft a prospect who theoretically fits more cleanly with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle like Ace Bailey or Kon Knueppel on the wing.

The Case Against Trading Harper

It’s a logical option on the surface, however, Harper’s primary initiator upside should be too tantalizing to pass on. That’s led the Spurs to their current decision to keep the pick, which makes more sense than trading down with Philadelphia. Even with Victor Wembanyama on an uber-valuable rookie deal, drafting another All-NBA caliber talent is a hard option to turn down,

Rosters in the NBA often change dramatically over the course of a few seasons, especially for a team like San Antonio constantly in trade rumors. Most of Harper’s value as a creator comes with the ball, which could diminish some of his viability with Castle and Fox. Harper’s ceiling might sit higher than both of those players, though.

Harper’s off-ball acumen is underrated, as he’s a strong closeout attacker and decisive second-side scorer. He hasn’t had much chance to play off-ball in his career to this point, as his teams have relied heavily on his creation. But when he has the chance, Harper consistently flashes NBA-level cutting, passing, spacing and off-ball driving chops.

The Spurs will have plenty of suitors for the second overall pick over the next week. Whether they ship it off for a superstar or something else, keeping the pick and drafting an elite talent might be their best long-term move.