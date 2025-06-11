NBA Draft 2025: Spurs Have Explored Trading No. 14 Pick

The San Antonio Spurs have been linked to trade rumors surrounding superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. The Spurs own the Nos. 2 and 14 picks in the first round.

Spurs Could Trade No. 14 Pick To Upgrade Roster

Earlier this week, Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports reported that “sources say the Spurs have explored packaging the 14th pick with a player to upgrade the roster.”

The Spurs are expected to use the No. 2 pick to select Rutgers star Dylan Harper, who would be another fine addition for a young team that also has the past two NBA Rookie of the Year recipients, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

O’Connor also added that San Antonio could potentially go all in to acquire a player like Antetokounmpo or Durant on the trade market this offseason while their playoff window remains open.

“Whether that upgrade is marginal or massive depends on who shakes loose, but it’s clear San Antonio isn’t waiting around. So if Giannis actually is available, maybe San Antonio’s willing to put Harper on the table,” O’Connor stated.

Spurs Have Six First-Round Picks In The Next Eight Years

The Spurs have six first-round picks in the next eight years, multiple years of pick swaps, and 17 second-round picks. They sent four firsts to acquire De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline but still have multiple draft picks to keep or use in a trade, including the No. 2 pick, as well as the Atlanta Hawks‘ first-round pick.

Since 10 players are already under contract for next season, a new contract for Fox could be finalized on Aug. 3, the first day he’s allowed to sign an extension. Fox is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million maximum deal.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, in addition to being able to extend Fox and draft two players in the first round, the Spurs will have access to their $14.1 million non-tax and $5.1 million biannual exceptions.

San Antonio Has $143 Million In Salary

San Antonio also has the right to swap firsts with Atlanta in 2026 and the Hawks’ unprotected first in 2027. The Spurs are allowed to trade three additional firsts through 2032, including their two firsts in this year’s draft.

The Spurs also have the right to swap first-rounders with Boston (top-1 protected) in 2028, and the right to swap first-rounders with Dallas or Minnesota (if it lands in Nos. 2 through 30) in 2030.

However, the Spurs have $143 million in salary and are over the cap when factoring in both first-round picks.