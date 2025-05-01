Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Thomas Sorber Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
In a class devoid of true center bets, Sorber stands out as a strong two-way big man option. Teams will enjoy his rim protection, throwback post scoring and playmaking verve. How highly will teams invest in a player like Sorber, who can boost the floor of a frontcourt, versus other, more volatile prospect bets?
- Team: Georgetown
- Height: 6’10
- Weight: 255
- Wingspan: 7’5/7’6
- Age: 19.5 (December 25, 2005)
NBA Comparison: Wendell Carter Jr., Al Jefferson
Sorber could add value in a similar manner to Wendell Carter Jr., defending the basket, passing as an offensive hub and scoring at the hoop. His post-centric, skilled interior scoring game somewhat reminds of a player like Al Jefferson with more modernity to his game. Sorber should be able to emulate the roles of playmaking hub bigs in the NBA with his great skill and feel.
Strengths
- Excellent feel for the game, great passer to cutters and skip passer out of the post
- Smooth floor processor, rarely lags and makes great decisions as a passer and scorer
- Skilled post scorer with seasoned footwork, touch and face-up driving
- Enormous frame/standing reach lets him excel as a rim protector
- Has enough lateral quickness to occasionally switch and play on the perimeter
- Some touch and mid-range shooting flashes to project him as 3-point shooter
Weaknesses
- Very limited shooter with plenty of development needed to space the floor
- Lacks the explosiveness to consistently create half court advantages
- Slow hip opening hurts his ability to cover ground and change direction, potentially limited pick-and-roll defender
- Struggles against strong players defending the post
Offensive role: Playmaking Hub/Interior Scorer
Defensive role: Drop Big/Rim Protector
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 10-15
Sorber might not boast the star ceiling of other prospects in this range, but his safety and floor will be valuable to teams. He should end up as a solid rotation big in the NBA with potential to become a great starter on winning teams as a two-way, high-feel player.