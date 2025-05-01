In a class devoid of true center bets, Sorber stands out as a strong two-way big man option. Teams will enjoy his rim protection, throwback post scoring and playmaking verve. How highly will teams invest in a player like Sorber, who can boost the floor of a frontcourt, versus other, more volatile prospect bets?

Team: Georgetown

Height: 6’10

Weight: 255

Wingspan: 7’5/7’6

Age: 19.5 (December 25, 2005)

Thomas Sorber— Center, Georgetown (19.5 years old)

NBA Comparison: Wendell Carter Jr., Al Jefferson

Sorber could add value in a similar manner to Wendell Carter Jr., defending the basket, passing as an offensive hub and scoring at the hoop. His post-centric, skilled interior scoring game somewhat reminds of a player like Al Jefferson with more modernity to his game. Sorber should be able to emulate the roles of playmaking hub bigs in the NBA with his great skill and feel.

Strengths

Excellent feel for the game, great passer to cutters and skip passer out of the post

Smooth floor processor, rarely lags and makes great decisions as a passer and scorer

Skilled post scorer with seasoned footwork, touch and face-up driving

Enormous frame/standing reach lets him excel as a rim protector

Has enough lateral quickness to occasionally switch and play on the perimeter

Some touch and mid-range shooting flashes to project him as 3-point shooter

Weaknesses

Very limited shooter with plenty of development needed to space the floor

Lacks the explosiveness to consistently create half court advantages

Slow hip opening hurts his ability to cover ground and change direction, potentially limited pick-and-roll defender

Struggles against strong players defending the post

Offensive role: Playmaking Hub/Interior Scorer

Defensive role: Drop Big/Rim Protector

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 10-15

Sorber might not boast the star ceiling of other prospects in this range, but his safety and floor will be valuable to teams. He should end up as a solid rotation big in the NBA with potential to become a great starter on winning teams as a two-way, high-feel player.