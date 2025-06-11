NBA Draft 2025: Thunder, Nets, Magic Most Likely To Trade Up

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic are the teams most likely to move up in the 2025 NBA draft, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Thunder, Nets, And Magic Could Trade Up In 2025 NBA Draft

The Thunder, Nets and Magic have been “mentioned by rival executives as teams to monitor for potential trades up into the late lottery,” Fisher wrote in his report for The Stein Line.

Oklahoma City owns the Nos. 15 and 24 picks in the first round despite finishing with the NBA’s best record at 68-14 and reaching the NBA Finals to compete against the Indiana Pacers.

The 15th pick originally belonged to the Miami Heat, and the 24th pick belonged to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, both were sent to Oklahoma City as part of the trade that sent Paul George to the Clippers.

Oklahoma City Cannot Add Two Rookie-Scale Contracts

Although the Thunder have two first-round picks, they’re also facing a financial predicament.

“The Thunder, as presently constructed, simply cannot add two rookie-scale contracts onto their payroll without cutting ties with someone under contract,” Fisher wrote.

Oklahoma City can try to “consolidate those two looming first-round picks and move up into the lottery,” and this is “a scenario several teams picking in the back end of the top 14 are preparing for,” league sources told Fischer.

Orlando Also Facing Roster Crunch

Similar to the Thunder, the Nets and Magic also both own multiple picks in the first round. Brooklyn has Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27 picks, while Orlando owns the Nos. 16 and 25 picks.

Fischer mentioned that Orlando “faces a roster crunch similar to that in OKC with 15 players on standard contracts for next season … albeit with veterans like Moe Wagner and Gary Harris on team options.”

Since the 2025 draft class is loaded with talent in the first round, Fischer is expecting a lot more action in this year’s event. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have been linked to superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

“There’s been lots of chatter leaguewide, actually, about the majority of picks from Nos. 20-30 being available for trade in this draft,” Fischer stated.

The 2025 NBA draft is June 25-26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.