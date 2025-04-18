Few NBA Draft prospects match the bucket-getting purity Tre Johnson exudes. He’s a hooper’s hooper, scoring off of the dribble on contested pull-up jumpers and post fades from the mid-range. How will his high usage scoring game translate to the NBA level? Can he maintain star-level scoring impact against the best competition in the world?

Team: Texas

Height: 6’6

Weight: 184

Wingspan: 6’10

Age: 19.3 (March 7, 2006)

Tre Johnson — Guard, Texas (19.3 years old)

NBA Comparison: Tyler Herro, Ben Gordon

A star path for Tre Johnson could resemble Tyler Herro’s breakout this season, building his game off elite, versatile shotmaking and improved passing decisions and approach. Johnson makes us think of scoring combo guards like Ben Gordon, who bleed value as defenders and paint finishers but can flip games with their shotmaking.

Strengths

Elite pull-up shotmaker with deep NBA range, space creation and shooting over contests

Excellent movement shooter, sprints off of screens going all directions to shoot off of balance

Great touch with both hands as an intermediate scorer

Gifted pick and roll playmaker who passes with both hands and finds teammates in tight windows

Tight, dynamic handle, capable of splitting double teams and creating advantages with spins and crosses

Solid change of pace, able to stop and start suddenly to lose defenders

Flashes of strong on ball defense sticking to shooters and changing directions at the point of attack

Weaknesses

Struggles to create advantages downhill without a potent first step or explosion

Often settles for difficult jumpers when higher value passes sit on the table, decision making isn’t consistent

Inconsistent motor defensively, especially off of the ball defending in space

Late reactions limit his ability to stay connected and chase players around screens

Offensive role: Movement Shooter/Secondary Creator

Defensive role: Point of Attack/Screen Chaser

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 7-14

Johnson’s lack of high-end burst and decision-making could limit his ceiling as a full-fledged creator. He’s as safe a bet as any prospect to add value as a shooter and scorer, though, making him an easy player to fall in love with. His playmaking will be a swing skill and could help him reach an All-Star ceiling.