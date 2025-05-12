High-flying athletes like VJ Edgecombe always draw attention from the masses and rise up throughout the draft process. Edgecombe produced like one of the best freshmen in the nation, making nightly highlights with his elite explosiveness and shooting flashes. Just how good can Edgecombe become at the NBA level with his physical and athletic tools?

Team: Baylor

Height: 6’5

Weight: 180

Wingspan: 6’6

Age: 19.9 (July 30, 2005)

VJ Edgecombe— Guard, Baylor (19.9 years old)

NBA Comparison: Jalen Suggs, De’Anthony Melton

Edgecombe’s fit in the NBA could resemble a young, ascending star like Jalen Suggs, who also thrived athletically in college on the ball. In the league, Suggs developed into an all-league defender who adds value offensively with shooting and secondary creation. Even if Edgecombe lands as a role player, it’s easy to imagine him thriving in a 3-and-D role like a De’Anthony Melton.

Strengths

Explosive open-floor athlete who excels in transition with elite horizontal and vertical burst

Potential to develop into a devastating half-court driver due to his physical tools, floats in midair

Promising shooting projection with great 3-point volume and shot versatility

Solid passing vision in the pick-and-roll, capable of making live dribble reads, especially to the interior

Vertical explosion grants plenty of weak-side rim-protection potential from the guard spot

Easily cuts off most ballhandlers defending at the point of attack, excellent lateral quickness

Weaknesses

Struggles to consistently create open looks for himself in the half-court without a great handle or command of pacing on drives

Inconsistent play-to-play defensive impact without an elite motor or awareness, relies on athleticism to create splash plays

Limited touch leads to poor efficiency on layups, too often leaps off of two feet without a plan

Likely closer to 6’2 or 6’3 than his listed 6’5, size limits his on-ball defensive versatility

Offensive role: Off-Ball Shooter/Closeout Attacker

Defensive role: Defensive Playmaker

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 8-14

Edgecombe’s raw athletic tools and shotmaking potential will tantalize NBA teams, and for good reason. Dynamic athletes like Edgecombe can offer a positive impact on defense and at the basket, especially ones with his shooting projection. Edgecombe’s lack of elite feel for the game, positional size and advantage creation could cap his ceiling, but he could end up developing into a great starter for a competitive team or a low-end star if everything breaks right.