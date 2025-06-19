The Washington Wizards are eyeing Oklahoma freshman guard Jeremiah Fears with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, according to Responsible Gaming and Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft.

Wizards Could Select Jeremiah Fears At No. 6 In 2025 NBA Draft

The top tier of next week’s NBA draft belongs to Cooper Flagg alone. The Dallas Mavericks will select Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, while the second tier will be comprised of Dylan Harper, who the San Antoino Spurs want.

The third tier, depending on who you ask, showcases players like Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel and potentially Fears, Khaman Maluach, and Derik Queen.

“The Washington Wizards hold picks No. 6 and 18 and have done extensive due diligence on backcourt prospects, sources tell RG. Jeremiah Fears is a name to watch if available when the Wizards are on the clock,” wrote Grant Afseth of Responsible Gaming.

Fears Had An Impressive Freshman Year At Oklahoma

In 34 games (31 starts) with the Sooners this past season, Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field, 28.4% from 3-point range, and 85.1% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-4, 182-pound Fears finished eighth in points (581) in the SEC, fifth in assists (140), 10th in steals (56), second in free throws (183), and second in usage percentage (31.5%).

Against No. 24 Michigan in the 2024 Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 18, Fears posted a career-high 30 points, including a game-winning four-point play after being fouled on a made 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining.

He became the first Oklahoma true freshman since Trae Young in 2018 to score 30-plus points.

Then in Oklahoma’s 93-87 victory over No. 21 Mississippi State on Feb. 22, the Sooners snapped a five-game losing streak behind Fears’ first career double-double, with 27 points and 10 assists.

An NBA Scout Questions Fears’ Maturity Level

However, despite being a projected lottery pick, Fears is facing questions about his maturity level. He turns 19 this October and is set to become one of the youngest players in the NBA.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge spoke to an Eastern Conference scout who called out Fears for his lack of composure on the court and has a tendency to behave childish.

“As a player, I think there’s times I think he’s a baby,” the scout said. “He gets frustrated easily.”

If the Wizards move off of Fears, there is a possibility that the Brooklyn Nets could take him early as well.

Fears reportedly has been training in New York for three months, preparing for next week’s draft at Barclays Center, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Lewis said Fears worked out at HSS Training Center, met with the Nets, and “could see himself playing here.”