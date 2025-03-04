There is no doubt in anybody’s mind that Cooper Flagg is set to become the 1st pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, except for, Cooper Flagg himself? In a surprising interview this weekend, the teenager revealed that he wishes to play another year for the Blue Devils, which would mean he postpones his NBA dreams.

Duke Basketball is currently heading into the ACC and NCAA Tournament on quite a roll, having just lost once since November and enjoying a 26-3 record. As, the college competition’s revelation has been the rookie superstar, everyone expects him to turn professional during the offseason.

The six-foot-eight Maine native, is most certainly the reason why the Blue Devils are on a historic winning streak. Flagg leads the team in averages for points (19.3), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.1), and steals (1.6) per match while also playing the most minutes across 29 games so far.

Look: Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg responded to fans chanting 'one more year' with an encouraging response. https://t.co/fWdGDzfjeH — StarNewsOnline (@StarNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

With six weeks left on his freshman season, Cooper dropped a bomb this weekend suggesting that he would enjoy to spend another year in Duke, before making it to the big stage. “I want to come back next year,” he said, either inspired by the heat of the moment or loyalty towards Blue Devil fans.

Either way, we don’t think anybody actually believes that the 18-year-old will be on the Duke roster next reason. Despite this, many college hoops commentators have expressed their opinions on the matter, but we turned our heads when legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski offered his thoughts.

“There are a lot of factors at play, but in Cooper’s case, he should do whatever he feels is best for him,” Coach K expressed on the latest episode of his SiriusXM show, as he prefers to respect the player before imposing his own view of his potential.

Krzyzewski then added: “My thing is just be smart. Be smart for you. You only get to do this once, and you’re only going to have the opportunity for a certain amount of time. And, really, you’re talking about generational wealth – real generational wealth – if you do it the right way.”