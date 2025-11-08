Four Euro Powers Expected to Join



NBA Europe is moving closer to becoming a reality, with four current EuroLeague teams reportedly set to join the new competition. According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne are expected to be among the founding members. Former EuroLeague team ALBA Berlin will also receive a permanent spot.

These additions signal the NBA’s intent to build a strong foundation for its European division. The competition will feature at least some of Europe’s most established clubs, ensuring immediate credibility and fan interest.

Teams and Cities Revealed



George Aivazoglou, managing director of NBA Europe, confirmed that the target launch date is October 2027. The league plans to feature 12 permanent teams, spread across Europe’s major basketball markets.

“We’re talking with some existing basketball teams. We’re also talking with football clubs that have a strong brand but don’t have a basketball team… and there are places where we’ll be starting from scratch,” Aivazoglou told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The selected cities will include Rome, Milan, London, Manchester, Paris, Lyon, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Munich, Athens, and Istanbul. According to BasketNews, Galatasaray Istanbul is expected to be Turkiye’s lone representative, while Paris Basketball’s situation could depend on the NBA’s partnership talks with Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

A Semi-Open Format With Sporting Merit



Aivazoglou revealed that NBA Europe will use a semi-open format featuring 16 teams — 12 permanent and 4 based on performance. “One will come from the FIBA Basketball Champions League, which is our partner, and three more from domestic leagues,” he said. “That’s the most intriguing part because it gives everyone something to aim for.”

Future Matchups With NBA Teams Possible



The NBA Europe chief also hinted at eventual competition between American and European clubs. “It would be a new competition bringing together NBA and NBA Europe teams—down the line, an NBA Cup format… as part of an increasingly integrated framework,” Aivazoglou said.

If all goes as planned, NBA Europe could reshape global basketball by uniting powerhouse clubs and bringing the NBA brand directly to European fans.